Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced a statewide investigation into Independent School Districts (“ISDs”) across Texas. The investigation aims to ensure that schools are displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms in compliance with Texas law. This statewide probe also seeks to ensure school boards have taken necessary measures regarding the implementation of prayer time in compliance with the law.

“I will always fight for students’ fundamental right to pray in our schools and work to ensure that Texas kids are able to learn from the Ten Commandments daily,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas schools districts must comply with Texas law by displaying the Ten Commandments and taking a school board vote regarding the implementation of prayer time in schools. I will never stop defending our students’ religious freedom and the moral foundation of our nation.”

SB 10 was passed by the Legislature during the 89th session and took effect September 1, 2025. The law requires public schools to display donated copies of the Ten Commandments that meet certain specifications. Additionally, SB 11 was passed and became effective. It requires the board of trustees for ISDs to vote on whether to implement a designated time for prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious texts. As part of this investigation, the Office of the Attorney General has demanded that ISDs provide proof of a board vote on the implementation of SB 11. The demands issued to these schools also require them to produce documents regarding the display or lack thereof of the Ten Commandments and their policies regarding SB 10.

The ISDs under investigation and subject to these requests include Alamo Heights, North East, Austin, Cypress-Fairbanks, Lackland, Lake Travis, Fort Bend, Houston, Dripping Springs, Plano, Northside, Conroe, Galveston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, McAllen, Amarillo, El Paso, Corpus Christi, United, Texarkana, Victoria, Waco, Abilene, San Angelo, Brownsville, and Beaumont. This list of ISDs includes those that were previously involved in ongoing litigation regarding SB 10. The litigation concluded with a decision that Attorney General Paxton secured from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upholding the constitutionality of SB 10, allowing it to take effect statewide. Attorney General Paxton has also called on districts to put prayer back in schools following the enactment of SB 11.