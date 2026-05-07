Influential Women Launches Masterclass on How to Get Visible and Win Sales

LinkedIn strategist reveals what actually works now to build visibility and drive business in the age of AI and trust recession.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently launched a new masterclass, titled “ What's Working on LinkedIn Today: How to Get Visible and Win Sales ,” featuring Natasha Walstra, LinkedIn Strategist and Founder of NearPoint Strategies.The rules of LinkedIn have changed. What worked even a year ago no longer works today. With AI flooding feeds, falling organic reach, and audiences more skeptical than ever, leaders need a new approach. This masterclass cuts through the noise to reveal what's actually working now to build visibility and drive business.We are in what Walstra calls a "trust recession." People's guards are up. They're skeptical of corporate messaging. They're tired of being sold to. They're overwhelmed by AI-generated content that all sounds the same. In this environment, the old playbook doesn't work. The aggressive networking tactics don't work. The generic LinkedIn content doesn't work. What works is authenticity, relationship-building, and strategic visibility.This masterclass is designed for women leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs who know they should be more active on LinkedIn but feel stuck or overwhelmed. It's for anyone who's tried LinkedIn and felt like they were doing it wrong. It's for introverts who don't want to be fake. It's for professionals who want visibility without the sleaze.In this session, Walstra breaks down three mindset reframes that turn LinkedIn from a chore into a relationship-building tool. She explains the "trust recession" and how to stand out when everyone's guard is up. She teaches how to create content that showcases expertise without sounding like AI wrote it. She introduces the "coffee shop test" for messaging that actually gets responses. And she reveals why chasing the algorithm is a losing game, and what to do instead.This masterclass is for anyone who's been told they need to be on LinkedIn more but hasn't figured out how to do it in a way that feels real. For leaders tired of the aggressive sales tactics. For introverts who thought LinkedIn wasn't for them. For women entrepreneurs who want to build visibility without compromise. For anyone ready to learn what's actually working today.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.To register for the masterclass, visit influentialwomen.com/masterclasses

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