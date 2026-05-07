Hartness, Launchpad, and Flywheel Coworking Announce Partnership to Build the Southeast's Premier Startup Ecosystem

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Hartness, Launchpad, and Flywheel unite to create a connected idea-to-IPO startup pipeline across South Carolina and North Carolina.

We turn founders into leaders and ideas into exits.” — Alan "Blake" Blakeborough

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hartness, Launchpad, and Flywheel Coworking announced today a three-way partnership to establish a connected startup ecosystem spanning South Carolina and North Carolina. At its center: a 29,000-square-foot startup campus at Crescent One, home of the Hartness Crescent Startup Community, where Launchpad will open its headquarters and flagship Tech Village this summer alongside Flywheel's existing coworking hub.The partnership brings together three organizations with distinct and complementary roles - Hartness providing the community vision and physical environment, Launchpad delivering the idea-to-IPO platform, and Flywheel extending the network across three North Carolina locations - unified around a shared goal of building startup density in markets where early-stage activity exists but lacks the infrastructure to scale.Hartness: Building the PlaceThe Hartness Crescent Startup Community is designed to concentrate and accelerate early-stage startup activity in Greenville, creating density among founders, operators, and capital . Crescent One serves as its operational heart - a purpose-built environment where innovation is the organizing principle."Crescent One is about creating a place where innovation compounds," said Jim Burns, Chief Development Officer of Hartness. "Partnering with Launchpad and Flywheel brings together the programming, the network, and the physical environment that early-stage founders need in one place. That's what makes this different."Launchpad: Running the PlatformHartness, Launchpad, and Flywheel Coworking Announce Three-Way Partnership to Build the Southeast's Premier Startup EcosystemAlready operating incubator and accelerator programs across four South Carolina locations, Launchpad is establishing its headquarters and 6,000-square-foot Tech Village at Crescent One as the first fully integrated expression of its model - combining physical infrastructure, structured programming, capital access, and embedded technical execution in a single location."Greenville has strong early-stage activity. What it has needed is density," said Alan Blakeborough, co-founder of Launchpad. "The Hartness Crescent Startup Community creates that environment, and this partnership gives us the platform and the network to help founders move faster - not just in Greenville, but across the region."Flywheel: Extending the NetworkThrough a joint venture with Launchpad, Flywheel Coworking will integrate Launchpad's incubator and accelerator programming in North Carolina, creating a connected pipeline for early-stage companies across multiple markets."Flywheel has spent years building communities where companies genuinely grow," said Peter Marsh, Founder of Flywheel Coworking. "Partnering with Launchpad and anchoring that work to what Hartness is building in Greenville gives founders a real pathway - from idea to scalable business - across the Carolinas."About LaunchpadLaunchpad is the Southeast's idea-to-IPO platform for high-growth technology companies. Operating across four South Carolina locations, Launchpad delivers incubator and accelerator programming designed to move founders from concept to scale. Its Tech Village in Greenville adds a physical campus to that model, combining office space, structured programming, capital access, and embedded technical execution.About HartnessHartness is the developer behind the Crescent Startup Community and other innovative projects around Greenville. Hartness Living, a master-planned community in Greenville, South Carolina, has been designed with traditional neighborhood principles to integrate residential, commercial and experiential spaces into a cohesive, innovation-driven environment.About FlywheelCoworking Flywheel Coworking operates a network of innovation hubs across the Carolinas, supporting entrepreneurs, startups, and growing companies through space, programming, and community.Media Contact: Launchpad Tech Ventures, LLC Email: info@launchpadtv.com Website: www.launchpadtv.com

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