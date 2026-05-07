Beacon Healthcare Systems Appoints David Fenimore As Chief Executive Officer

David’s technology-first leadership is exactly what Beacon needs at this stage of our growth.” — Alan Krigstein, Chairman of the Board for Beacon Healthcare Systems

CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Healthcare Systems announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed David Fenimore

as Chief Executive Officer.

David brings a deep technology and SaaS leadership background that aligns directly with Beacon’s product-driven mission. A seasoned technology executive, application architect, and engineering leader, he has extensive experience building, scaling, and modernizing enterprise software platforms that support mission critical operations.

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, David’s career spans hands on development, system architecture, and organizational leadership. Most recently, at Insurance Technologies (now Hexure), he played a key role in delivering complex, scalable SaaS solutions—successfully bridging technical execution with business strategy to drive performance, reliability, and growth.

David is known for leading multidisciplinary teams, overseeing the full software lifecycle, and advancing modernization initiatives while maintaining system stability, security, and quality. His leadership emphasizes clarity, accountability, and pragmatic problem solving—capabilities essential to leading a modern SaaS organization in healthcare.

“David’s technology-first leadership is exactly what Beacon needs at this stage of our growth,” said Beacon’s Chairman of the Board, Alan Krigstein. “He understands how to build and scale enterprise SaaS platforms while keeping customers, reliability, and long-term strategy at the forefront. We are excited to have him lead the company forward.”

Beacon Healthcare Systems looks forward to David’s leadership as the company continues to enhance its platform and deliver innovative solutions across the healthcare ecosystem.

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