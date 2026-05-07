zAcademy Launches Human in the Healthcare Loop Podcast to Show the Real People Leveraging the System Behind the Scenes

New podcast series co-hosted by zakipoint Health CEO and Claritev SVP humanizes healthcare ops by spotlighting the unsung heroes behind the system.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- zAcademy, the premier healthcare innovation community by zakipoint Health, today announced the launch of its bold new podcast series: Human in the Healthcare Loop, co-hosted by Ramesh Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of zakipoint Health, and Dallas Scrip, Senior VP, TPA Segment, Claritev.

This series is more than just a podcast, it’s a mission to re-center the unsung heroes of healthcare operations. From TPAs and brokers to compliance experts and operational leads, Human in the Healthcare Loop pulls back the curtain on the people and processes that keep the healthcare system running often without recognition or visibility.

Through deep, candid conversations recorded both in-studio and live from the field, Ramesh and Dallas will bring listeners into the inner workings of healthcare administration, humanizing the system one story at a time.

“We started this podcast because the loop is actually the human one—it’s the stories of operational excellence that truly change healthcare. By combining the empathy and passion of these unsung heroes with the power of technology and AI, we move beyond just data and deliver real impact. Our goal is to shine a light on their work and inspire the next wave of leaders to see themselves driving meaningful, human-centered change in this vital industry.” said Ramesh Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of zakipoint Health.

“Over two decades in this industry have taught me that some of the most impactful work in healthcare happens far from the spotlight. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside incredible people who solve hard problems, advocate for members, and keep operations moving. This podcast is about sharing their stories and honoring that work.” said Dallas Scrip, Senior VP, TPA Segment, Claritev.

Podcast Themes Include:

- Real stories and raw insights from the trenches of healthcare administration

- Honest conversations with brokers, benefits leaders, compliance experts, and TPAs

- A lighthearted, human approach to serious healthcare topics

- A behind-the-scenes look at what makes the system work and where it can improve



“Healthcare is serious, but we don’t always have to be,” say the hosts. With a blend of humor, heart, and hard truths, the series invites listeners to see healthcare through a more human lens, one that values empathy, operational excellence, and the individuals who make care delivery possible every day.



About zAcademy

zAcademy unites innovators, pioneers, and leaders committed to one shared mission: to bring meaning from healthcare data so every American can make informed, appropriate decisions about their care.

Not just an industry association, zAcademy is a purpose-driven community built on real-world learning and meaningful connection. Through immersive experiences - intimate dinners, in-person events, adventure trips, hands-on workshops, and peer coaching, members forge deep relationships rooted in trust and shared purpose. zAcademy inspires leaders to not only connect, but to act.

Listen to the Podcast:

Human in the Healthcare Loop will be available soon on major podcast platforms. Subscribe, follow, and be part of the movement to humanize healthcare one story at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.