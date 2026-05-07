Governor Lamont Announces AmeriCorps Recruitment Information Sessions

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Office of Higher Education Commissioner Timothy D. Larson today announced that Serve Connecticut (also known as the Connecticut Commission on Community Service) is offering a series of virtual recruitment information sessions throughout the month of May to provide Connecticut residents with an opportunity to learn more about serving as an AmeriCorps member and making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Hosted virtually via Zoom, the sessions provide an overview of AmeriCorps, what service as a member in Connecticut looks like, and how individuals can get involved with currently funded programs across the state. Each session is approximately 30 minutes long, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer period.

“AmeriCorps members play a vital role in addressing challenges facing our communities and provide a powerful pathway for individuals to serve their communities while gaining valuable work experience and skills,” Governor Lamont said. “I encourage residents across Connecticut to take advantage of these sessions and consider how they can contribute to building a stronger, more resilient state.”

Scheduled sessions take place on multiple dates in May, including morning and afternoon options to accommodate participants’ availability. Sessions will additionally continue throughout the summer in preparation for the AmeriCorps recruitment season landing on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each month.

“Through AmeriCorps, we are strengthening communities while building the next generation of leaders,” Connecticut Higher Education Commissioner Timothy D. Larson said. “These information sessions are an important step in connecting residents with meaningful service opportunities that support education, public health, and economic mobility.”

“Whether you’re exploring a career in public service, looking to give back, or seeking a meaningful way to engage with your community, AmeriCorps offers opportunities for people from all backgrounds to serve and grow,” Sydney Guerrera, marketing and communications officer for Serve Connecticut, said. “These sessions are designed to make it easy for anyone interested to explore how they can get involved and start making a difference here in Connecticut.”

Guerrera encourages anyone considering AmeriCorps, or simply interested in community service, to attend a session. Participants will gain insight into the benefits of national service, the application process, and the wide range of programs addressing critical community needs across the state.

“AmeriCorps programs offer flexibility with full-time and part-time terms, living stipends, and education awards upon successful completion of service,” Adrienne Eckman, program officer for Serve Connecticut, said. “Additionally, AmeriCorps members receive professional development in their service field. The benefits make AmeriCorps a worthwhile opportunity for those interested. Serve Connecticut is thrilled to assist community members find their perfect AmeriCorps match.”

Interested individuals can register for a virtual information session through Serve Connecticut. Those unable to attend can still learn more about AmeriCorps programs and opportunities online or by contacting Serve Connecticut staff directly.

To register for an upcoming information session, visit https://ctohe.jotform.com/260833542232855.

Serve Connecticut, the state’s Commission on Community Service, administers AmeriCorps programs and promotes volunteerism and service throughout the state. By engaging residents in service, Serve Connecticut helps address critical community needs while fostering civic engagement and leadership.