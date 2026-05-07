World’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Ikos Resorts Enters Crete with Ikos Kissamos

THESSALONIKI, GREECE, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This landmark development brings a new era to Crete’s unspoiled northwest coast, marking the largest hospitality investment on the island to date. As the eighth Ikos resort across Greece and Spain, it further cements the Group’s leadership in the Mediterranean - ten years after the opening of the first Ikos resort, a decade in which the Greek-born brand has firmly established itself as a pioneer in the luxury all-inclusive segment.

The world-leading luxury all-inclusive resort brand, Ikos Resorts, is delighted to announce the opening of Ikos Kissamos.

Marking the brand’s first property on the iconic island of Crete and the most ambitious luxury hotel development on the island to date, the opening is already generating strong demand, with the resort nearing high occupancy ahead of its debut.

Set along 600 metres of unspoiled beachfront on Kissamos Bay, near Chania, Ikos Kissamos introduces a new, destination-led approach to luxury hospitality at a time when Crete is emerging as one of the Mediterranean’s most sought-after destinations. Located in one of the island’s most naturally rich yet lesser-explored regions, the resort offers an immersive way to experience Crete, combining pristine landscapes, cultural depth and contemporary luxury in a setting that remains largely untouched. Designed to blend seamlessly with its surroundings, the resort encompasses four distinct areas - the Main Village, the River Village, the Dunes Village and the Deluxe Collection. Unfolding across more than 53 acres of landscaped gardens and protected coastal terrain, with eight distinct garden landscapes, educational nature touchpoints and dedicated dune preservation initiatives, Ikos Kissamos reflects a strong commitment to the environment. The architecture draws on Crete’s heritage, pairing contemporary bohemian design with Mediterranean warmth using natural materials such as wood, stone and woven fibres, while low-rise buildings are thoughtfully integrated into the landscape to create a sense of space, calm and connection.

At the heart of the experience is Ikos Resorts’ signature Luxury All-inclusive concept, reimagined here through a stronger connection to destination. The resort’s culinary offering includes seven restaurants, with menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs, alongside new concepts such as Kriti restaurant, exclusive to Ikos Kissamos, showcasing regional cuisine and local ingredients.

Guests are encouraged to explore Crete beyond the resort through the Local Discovery programme, which includes access to a MINI Countryman, curated cultural experiences and the Dine Out programme in selected local restaurants, offering an authentic and flexible way to experience the island. In close proximity, Gramvousa, known as the “pirate island”, is accessible by boat directly from Ikos Kissamos, while Falassarna beach is renowned for its turquoise waters and dramatic sunsets. Opposite lies the iconic Balos Lagoon, completing a striking coastal landscape; both Falassarna and Balos rank among the ‘world’s top 10 beaches’ in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2026. Further afield, Elafonissi and Kedrodasos offer rare natural beauty, with dunes and emerald waters. Guests can also explore Chania’s Old Town and the port of Kissamos, discover the region’s celebrated gastronomy, and visit cultural landmarks such as the Archaeological Museum of Kissamos. For those seeking further adventure, Western Crete offers iconic landscapes including Samaria Gorge and Preveli, where river, palm forest and sea converge in a unique ecosystem.

Sustainability underpins the development, guided by the Group’s Ikos Green framework. The resort is pursuing LEED Gold certification for Building Design and Construction and is in line with Ikos Green standards, which include: net-zero carbon emission plan for 2030, elimination of single-use plastics, zero waste to landfill, 100% water reuse, and organic waste composting. The brand's comprehensive sustainability ecosystem strengthens the local community and biodiversity, serving as a model for long-term positive-impact tourism.

The resort’s connection to Crete is further reflected in its partnerships with a network of local producers and artisans, from regional food suppliers to specialist craftspeople. Over 70% of the ingredients are sourced from across the island, with a focus on seasonal produce, traditional methods and long-standing expertise, while select collaborations help bring a deeper sense of place to the guest experience.

Combining relaxed elegance with its signature Unconditional Luxury concept in a new destination, Ikos is delighted to welcome guests to a haven on the beautiful bay of Kissamos.

To learn more about Ikos Kissamos and explore availability for the upcoming season, visit https://ikosresorts.com/resorts/ikos-kissamos/

About Ikos Resorts

Ikos Resorts is a collection of award-winning, luxury all-inclusive hotels located in prime beachfront destinations across the Mediterranean. The portfolio includes Ikos Oceania and Ikos Olivia in Halkidiki; Ikos Dassia and Ikos Odisia in Corfu; Ikos Aria in Kos, Greece; as well as Ikos Andalusia in Marbella–Estepona and Ikos Porto Petro in Mallorca, Spain.

As part of its continued expansion, Ikos Resorts has strengthened its portfolio with the opening of Ikos Kissamos in Crete in April 2026. Additional projects are underway in Spain (Marbella) and Portugal (Algarve), with openings planned between 2026 and 2028, while Ikos Kassandra in Halkidiki is set to open in 2029.

Ikos Resorts combines contemporary luxury with a refined all-inclusive philosophy, offering Michelin-starred menus, premium family experiences, signature beauty brands and thoughtfully curated services designed to deliver ease, comfort and peace of mind.

Ikos Resorts is part of the Sani/Ikos Group, an innovative owner and operator of luxury resorts in distinctive beachfront locations across the Mediterranean. A leader in sustainable hospitality, the Group has a strong ESG strategy and is a member of the United Nations Global Compact.

For more information, please visit www.ikosresorts.com.

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