Newmark Commercial Real Estate Expands Services Across South Florida

Expert real estate guidance in South Florida

South Florida's trusted commercial brokerage firm now offers expanded buyer, tenant, seller, and landlord representation services for businesses of all sizes.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newmark Commercial Real Estate, a South Florida-based commercial brokerage firm , has announced an expansion of its advisory and brokerage capabilities to better serve businesses navigating one of the region's most competitive commercial property markets. The firm, founded in 2016 by licensed broker Jacqueline Newmark-Tavares , now offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing buyer representation, seller representation, tenant representation, landlord representation, investment advisory, and consulting.South Florida's commercial real estate landscape has grown increasingly complex, with rising demand across retail, medical office, industrial, and warehouse sectors. Businesses seeking new locations or renegotiating existing leases face heightened competition, limited available inventory, and contract terms that require careful professional review. Newmark Commercial Real Estate was established to address exactly these challenges, providing clients with direct access to licensed brokers who advocate exclusively for their interests.Jacqueline Newmark-Tavares began her career in commercial real estate in 1999, managing the leasing and operations of a large commercial portfolio. She subsequently joined CBRE in 2000, where she spent 16 years representing office and retail tenants. Her experience at one of the industry's largest firms gave her a firsthand understanding of the disadvantages faced by buyers and tenants who enter negotiations without dedicated representation. That insight led her to establish Newmark Commercial Real Estate, where the focus has remained on securing favorable terms and finding ideal locations for each client."Our clients come to us because they want someone who is entirely focused on their outcome," said Jacqueline Newmark-Tavares, Broker and Founder of Newmark Commercial Real Estate. "Commercial real estate transactions involve terms and clauses that can become significant financial liabilities if not properly reviewed. Our role is to make sure every client moves forward with confidence."The firm's expanded professional real estate services now cover a broader range of industries, including restaurants, technology companies, national brokerages, distribution warehouses, and medical office users. Newmark Commercial Real Estate works across multiple submarkets in South Florida, leveraging established relationships and market data to identify on-market and off-market opportunities that clients may not find through conventional searches.A distinguishing aspect of the firm's model is that its brokerage fees are typically paid by the landlord or property owner, meaning businesses seeking tenant or buyer representation can access full-service advisory support without direct out-of-pocket commission costs.In addition to transactional services, Newmark Commercial Real Estate offers educational resources for business owners and entrepreneurs, including online courses focused on leasing and selling commercial real estate. The firm also provides a free downloadable guide titled "5 Mistakes to Avoid in Your Next Lease," designed to help business owners approach lease negotiations with greater awareness.For businesses currently searching for commercial space, looking to expand to a second location, or seeking expert guidance on investment opportunities in South Florida, Newmark Commercial Real Estate is accepting new client consultations.About Newmark Commercial Real EstateNewmark Commercial Real Estate is a licensed commercial real estate brokerage firm headquartered in South Florida. Founded in 2016 by Jacqueline Newmark-Tavares, the firm specializes in buyer representation, tenant representation, seller representation, landlord representation, investment services, and consulting. With over 20 years of combined industry experience, the Newmark Commercial team has represented clients across retail, medical, technology, food distribution, and financial services sectors. More information is available at https://newmarkcommercial.com Contact: Jacqueline Newmark-Tavares - 561-702-8187

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