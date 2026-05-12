Beth Tinsman's New Book How to Buy Technology Turns Complex Technology Decisions Into Clear Business Strategy

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology decisions have quietly become one of the biggest risks, and opportunities, facing modern businesses. Yet most leaders are expected to make high-stakes choices about cybersecurity, AI, and infrastructure without ever being trained to do so.A new book launching this month aims to change that.Published by Lunch Break Books , How to Buy Technology (Without Needing to Become an IT Genius) by technology executive and CEO Beth Tinsman delivers a practical, no-nonsense guide for business leaders who are responsible for technology decisions but tired of jargon, sales pitches, and guesswork. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon “Technology isn’t the problem,” says Tinsman. “The problem is that most leaders were never given a clear way to think about it. So they either avoid it, overbuy it, or delegate it without really knowing how to stay accountable.”The book is designed specifically for small and mid-sized organizations, those most often caught between growing complexity and limited internal expertise. It provides a clear framework for evaluating technology decisions, managing risk, and aligning investments with real business outcomes.Rather than focusing on tools or trends, Tinsman reframes technology as something more fundamental: a business system.“Good technology is a competitive advantage,” she explains. “It makes your people more productive, your customers easier to serve, and your business more resilient. But only if you approach it intentionally.”Drawing on more than two decades of experience building and leading Twin State Technical Services , Tinsman brings an inside perspective on how organizations actually succeed or fail with technology.The book tackles topics including:● Why most businesses are managing far more technology than they realize● How to build a “buying matrix” instead of relying on gut instinct● The three layers every technology environment must get right● When to upgrade, replace, or rethink systems entirely● How to evaluate IT providers and avoid costly mistakes● Where AI fits (and where it doesn’t)It also addresses a critical mindset shift many organizations struggle with: whether technology is treated as a necessary expense, or a driver of growth.“Companies that treat technology as a cost tend to fall behind,” says Tinsman. “The ones that treat it as a productivity engine tend to win.”Designed to be accessible, actionable, and immediately useful, How to Buy Technology can be read cover-to-cover or used as a reference guide for specific decisions.The goal is simple: help leaders move from uncertainty to clarity.“You don’t need to be technical,” Tinsman says. “But you do need a way to think clearly and ask better questions.”About Beth TinsmanBeth Tinsman is the founder and CEO of Twin State Technical Services, a technology consulting and managed services firm serving small and mid-sized businesses for over 25 years. She began her career at IBM before launching her company with a mission to bring enterprise-level thinking to organizations that needed it most. Today, she leads a team of more than 60 professionals focused on helping businesses use technology as a strategic advantage.

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