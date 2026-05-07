DrugScreens.com Adds SAFElife™ Toxicology Screening Products for U.S. Employers

Expanded SAFElife™ lineup includes CLIA-waived urine cups, fentanyl and EtG detection, and oral fluid drug tests for U.S. workplaces.

We don’t push one solution. We match the right test to the situation, whether that’s speed, compliance requirements, or budget.” — Ryan J. McClure

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrugScreens.com has announced that SAFElife™ drug test products are its featured brand for May, highlighting a lineup that includes CLIA-waived urine cups , CLIA-waived dip cards, Forensic Use Only (FUO) urine cups with fentanyl and EtG detection, and saliva drug screen collection kits. The month-long spotlight reflects continued demand from B2B customers seeking fast, reliable workplace and clinical drug screening products across the continental United States.The featured SAFElife™ lineup includes three primary product categories. The first includes CLIA-waived urine cups and FUO urine cups designed for broad panel coverage, including fentanyl and EtG detection, substances many standard panels historically did not include. Because the cups carry CLIA-waived status, they can be used in a variety of non-laboratory settings without added regulatory burden on the testing site.The second category includes CLIA-waived urine drug test dip cards , which provide organizations with a flexible testing format while maintaining the same regulatory classification. The third category includes saliva drug test kits available in both Forensic Use Only (FUO) and Employment & Insurance (E&I) classifications. DrugScreens.com notes that the saliva kits do not include fentanyl detection, helping buyers select products aligned with their program requirements.The SAFElife™ lineup is positioned exclusively for B2B buyers, including staffing firms, clinical programs, and safety-sensitive employers. DrugScreens.com supplies the products organizations use to manage their own testing programs and does not provide testing or laboratory services directly.For organizations operating multiple testing environments, the distinction between FUO and E&I saliva testing classifications can be significant. FUO products are intended for legal or investigative contexts, while E&I products are designed for workplace screening associated with hiring and insurance-related programs. Offering both classifications through a single supplier simplifies procurement for organizations managing multiple screening protocols.“At DrugScreens.com, we carry several trusted brands because every testing program has different needs,” said Ryan J. McClure, Chief Growth Officer at DrugScreens.com. “We don’t push one solution. We match the right test to the situation, whether that’s speed, compliance requirements, or budget. This May, we’re spotlighting SAFElife™ because its urine cups and oral fluid kits deliver the speed, simplicity, and coverage our customers ask for most.”The SAFElife™ urine cups also include tamper-resistant features designed for high-volume or unmonitored collection settings. Fast result times help reduce delays during onboarding, post-incident testing, and other workplace screening scenarios common among staffing firms and safety-sensitive employers.DrugScreens.com is a B2B supplier of drug testing products serving employers, staffing agencies, clinical programs, and safety-sensitive industries across the continental United States. The company offers multiple testing brands and product categories, including urine cups, dip cards, and oral fluid collection kits.Follow DrugScreens.com on LinkedIn or learn more at DrugScreens.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.