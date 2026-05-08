Squaretalk Partners with MiCA-Licensed CoinGate to Set New Standard for Crypto Compliance in Communication Services

Squaretalk Partners with CoinGate

CoinGate's MiCA certification is the gold standard in crypto compliance, and together we're enabling businesses to adopt digital payments without compromising. We're proud to be pioneers.” — Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk is redefining what compliance looks like in the crypto era through its exclusive partnership with CoinGate. As the only CCaaS, CPaaS, and UCaaS provider working with the MiCA-certified crypto payment partner, Squaretalk is setting a new benchmark for secure and regulation-ready crypto payments for communication services. By combining advanced communication technology with the highest level of crypto compliance, the partnership unlocks new opportunities for businesses operating in regulated environments.

CoinGate, which has been building crypto payment infrastructure since 2014 and has processed over 7 million transactions globally, received its MiCA license and payment institution license from the Bank of Lithuania in December 2025 - becoming the first homegrown Lithuanian company to obtain a full MiCA license. The authorization enables CoinGate to provide regulated crypto services across the entire European Economic Area under a single, unified regulatory framework.

"This partnership puts us in a category of our own," said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. "CoinGate's MiCA certification represents the gold standard in crypto compliance, and together we're enabling businesses to adopt digital payments without compromising on regulation or trust. We're proud to be pioneers in this space."

"Squaretalk is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner we want to work with - a company that sees crypto payments not as an experiment, but as core infrastructure for global business," said Vilius Semėnas, CEO of CoinGate. "Our MiCA license represents a strategic foundation for our next phase of growth. With partners like Squaretalk, we're proving that crypto payments can meet the highest compliance standards while delivering real operational advantages - faster settlements, zero chargebacks, and seamless cross-border transactions."

Through the partnership, Squaretalk's clients benefit from CoinGate's enterprise-grade payment processing, including instant crypto-to-fiat conversion, built-in KYC/AML screening, automated invoicing, and fully auditable transaction records - all designed to meet the demands of businesses operating in regulated industries.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is an AI-powered platform that combines voice, WhatsApp communication, and sales automation in one interface. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique requirements. It seamlessly integrates with business tools like Zoho Phonebridge, Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and more.

About CoinGate

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, CoinGate is a MiCA-licensed cryptocurrency payment processor that enables businesses to accept and manage payments in crypto assets across multiple blockchain networks. The platform supports BTC, USDC, and other leading cryptocurrencies with instant settlement into EUR, USD, or stablecoins. CoinGate also provides crypto payouts with FX conversion and treasury management tools for secure asset operations. With over 7 million payments processed, CoinGate is built for businesses that require regulatory clarity, transparent fees, and reliable infrastructure. Learn more at coingate.com.

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