Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Construction and Engineering Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Construction and Engineering Awards , recognising businesses that are delivering high standards of workmanship, innovation, operational excellence, and customer commitment across the UK construction and engineering sectors. These awards celebrate organisations that continue to strengthen the industry through technical expertise, investment in people, responsible growth, and the ability to deliver reliable outcomes in demanding environments.The 2026 Construction and Engineering Awards highlight businesses that are shaping the future of the sector through practical innovation, strong leadership, and consistent delivery across infrastructure, engineering, safety, construction, and specialist support services.Business Awards UK 2026 Construction and Engineering Awards Winners• Abitus Engineering Solutions – Engineering Company of the Year• GAP Hire Solutions – Construction Supplier of the Year• Carport Driveways Ltd – Rising Star Award• V360 Systems Ltd – Health and Safety Excellence• Keyzo IT Solutions Ltd – Best Use of Technology• A&T Services Ltd – Best Family Business• North Build Ltd – Best Renovation or Restoration Project, Construction Company of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2026 Construction and Engineering Awards Finalists• South Devon Construction – Rising Star Award• V360 Systems Ltd – Construction Supplier of the Year• Keyzo IT Solutions Ltd – Health and Safety Excellence• LMB Group LTD – Construction Company of the Year• A&T Services Ltd – Engineering Company of the Year• North Build Ltd – Best Family BusinessThe 2026 Construction and Engineering Awards showcase businesses that are responding to the evolving demands of the sector through investment, adaptability, and practical innovation. This year’s recognised organisations demonstrate strengths across a broad range of disciplines, including precision engineering, infrastructure support, digital compliance systems, specialist construction services, and site safety technologies. Many have achieved notable growth while maintaining strong operational standards and long-term customer relationships.A recurring theme among this year’s winners and finalists is the emphasis placed on reliability, workforce development, and sustainable expansion. From businesses modernising compliance and training systems to those supporting nationally significant infrastructure projects, the achievements recognised reflect organisations that understand the importance of operational resilience and continuous improvement in highly demanding sectors.The awards also highlight the role of family-run and independently owned businesses in driving quality and innovation within construction and engineering. Many of the recognised companies have built their reputations through repeat business, long-serving teams, and a commitment to delivering practical solutions tailored to customer needs. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists on their achievements and contribution to the continued strength of the UK construction and engineering industries.

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