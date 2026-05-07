LeapRate Relaunches Broker Directory and Industry Awards for AI Search Era

Leaprate Broker Awards 2026

Forex Industry publication revives its famous Yellow Pages with a new directory built for AI-era discovery, alongside the relaunch of the LeapRate Broker Awards

The original LeapRate Yellow Pages became a quiet industry institution in its day, readers, brokers and partners alike still mention it to us, but the way readers find us has fundamentally changed.” — David Hobart

HOLT, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeapRate, a leading publication covering the global online trading and fintech industries, today announced the launch of its new online brokers and fintech directory, alongside the simultaneous relaunch of the LeapRate Broker Awards. The directory is live now at leaprate.com/directory , and nominations for the awards are open at leaprate.com/leaprate-broker-awards/ The new directory builds directly on LeapRate’s famous “Yellow Pages” heritage, a long-running industry reference covering a focused set of broker categories that became a recognised name across the global trading industry. The 2026 directory takes that reputation to the next level, expanding scope, structure and depth to reflect how the modern online trading and fintech industry operates today.The relaunch reflects a significant shift in how readers now discover trusted publishers. A growing share of LeapRate’s audience arrives through AI assistants and answer engines, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude and Google’s AI Overviews, citing LeapRate as a source, rather than via traditional search results alone. The new directory has been engineered with that shift in mind: built on a clean, category-driven structure, verified company data and machine-readable structure that both human readers and AI systems can rely on.The new directory is built around the structure of the industry itself rather than as a generic business listing, covering the full value chain from retail-facing forex and CFD brokers through to the payment processors, liquidity providers, platform technology vendors, regulatory technology firms and B2B service providers that sit behind them. Every listing is editorially reviewed, giving readers, journalists and partners a verified starting point rather than the SEO-optimised clutter that increasingly dominates general search results. A new verified tick shows if a service provider has been verified. This simple change is designed to encourage companies to always keep their information and data up to date.Listings are offered across four tiers: Free, Standard, Premium and Market Leader, giving companies of every size a route to visibility on a publication that has covered the online trading and fintech industry since 2010.“The original LeapRate Yellow Pages became a quiet industry institution in its day, readers, brokers and partners alike still mention it to us,” said David Hobart, Managing Director of Leaprate Media. “But the way readers find us has fundamentally changed. A growing share of our audience now arrives via AI assistants citing LeapRate as a source, not through traditional Google results. We’ve rebuilt the directory to be authoritative in both worlds, readable for the human visitor, and structured for the AI systems increasingly shaping how the industry discovers trusted information.”The directory launch is paired with the relaunch of the LeapRate Broker Awards, returning after a long rest to celebrate the best and emerging talent across the global online trading and fintech industry. Directory listings serve as the eligibility gateway for the awards programme, ensuring every shortlisted company maintains a verifiable, public-facing profile.The directory is live now at leaprate.com /directory. Companies interested in claiming or upgrading a listing can contact the LeapRate commercial team at listings@leaprate.comAbout LeapRateLeapRate is a leading online publication for the global forex, CFD and fintech industries, providing news, analysis and industry intelligence to retail traders, broker executives and B2B service providers worldwide. LeapRate is owned and operated by FinAffiliates Limited.About FinAffiliates LimitedFinAffiliates Limited is a UK-based financial media and affiliate marketing company headquartered in North Norfolk, England. The company operates a portfolio of financial trading, fintech and online media properties including LeapRate, AskTraders, ForexTraders.com, ForexFraud.com, BrokerDeal.de and ForexBroker.de.

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