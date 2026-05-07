South Jersey Maker’s Marketplace Gains Momentum with Over 150 Local Vendors Following Quiet Launch

South Jersey Maker’s Marketplace connects local shoppers with artisans, makers, and small businesses across the South Jersey region.

After a quiet launch in late 2025, the South Jersey-based online marketplace has grown to more than 150 vendors and is expanding across the region.

SOUTH JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a quiet launch in late 2025, South Jersey Maker’s Marketplace is gaining traction as a growing online platform connecting local artisans, crafters, and boutique sellers with shoppers across the region. The marketplace now includes more than 150 vendors and continues to expand throughout South Jersey.Founded to support independent makers and small businesses, South Jersey Maker’s Marketplace offers a local-first alternative to large national e-commerce platforms. The marketplace is designed to help vendors reach nearby customers while maintaining control over their products, pricing, and fulfillment.“We wanted to create a space where South Jersey makers could grow their businesses locally without the high fees and competition of larger marketplaces,” said founder James Moretti. “Seeing over 150 vendors join in such a short time shows there’s a real demand for a local platform like this.”Unlike many large online marketplaces, South Jersey Maker’s Marketplace does not charge vendors listing fees, making it more accessible for small businesses, hobbyists, and emerging entrepreneurs to get started. Vendors manage their own inventory and shipping, while the platform provides a centralized storefront for discovering locally made and specialty goods.Product categories on the marketplace include handmade jewelry, home décor, bath and body products, woodcrafts, books, gifts, and more. The platform is structured to provide a boutique-style shopping experience while supporting the local economy and encouraging consumers to shop within their community.Early feedback from vendors has been positive, with many highlighting the benefits of being part of a marketplace focused specifically on South Jersey businesses and customers.“As someone who sells on multiple platforms, I really value the support and responsiveness here. When I had questions, the team was quick to help, and I love that it’s a South Jersey marketplace focused on supporting local makers,” said Darlene Shannon, owner of truME Collection, a maker of therapeutic heat-cold packs, home gifts, and pet items on South Jersey Maker’s Marketplace.As large online marketplaces continue to increase fees and competition, many small businesses are seeking alternative ways to reach customers. South Jersey Maker’s Marketplace aims to fill that gap by offering a more community-driven, accessible solution for local sellers.After building a strong foundation of vendors, the marketplace is now entering a new phase focused on increasing visibility and attracting more shoppers across the region. Growth efforts in 2026 will include expanded digital marketing, local outreach, and partnerships designed to strengthen connections between South Jersey buyers and sellers.South Jersey Maker’s Marketplace is currently accepting new vendors and inviting local residents to explore and shop from the growing selection of products.For more information, visit:Media Contact:James MorettiFounder, South Jersey Maker’s MarketplaceEmail: jim@southjerseymart.comWebsite: https://southjerseymart.com

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