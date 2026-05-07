Michigan Auto Law Names Michigan’s Most Dangerous Cities for Car Accidents

Michigan Auto Law Lists Top 20 Cities in Michigan With Most Crashes Per Capita

We want lawmakers, community leaders and policymakers to have the information they need to improve road safety for everyone.” — Steve Gursten, President and Attorney at Michigan Auto Law

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Auto Law , the leading and largest law firm in Michigan dedicated exclusively to car and truck accident cases, has released a new report identifying the Top 20 Most Dangerous Cities for Car Accidents in Michigan . The rankings are based on an analysis of official data from Michigan Traffic Crash Facts and the U.S. Census.“The goal of this report is to help drivers stay informed and safe,” said Steve Gursten, President and Attorney at Michigan Auto Law. “We want drivers to make informed decisions about where they drive and to know when they need to be especially careful and vigilant behind the wheel.”Gursten added: “We also want lawmakers, community leaders and policymakers to have the information they need to improve road safety for everyone - whether through better road design and urban planning, stepped-up law enforcement or public education campaigns that promote safe driving.”This report is part of Michigan Auto Law's ongoing public safety campaign to save lives, reduce crashes, and spur meaningful improvements in safe driving. To raise awareness, Michigan Auto Law also publishes annual lists of Michigan’s Most Dangerous Intersections and Michigan’s Most Dangerous Roundabouts.The report is based on 2024 per capita traffic crash data for Michigan cities with at least 500 crashes in a single year and populations of 10,000 or more. It ranks cities by crashes per 10,000 residents. The 2024 data is the most recent publicly available.The Top 20 Most Dangerous Cities For Car Accidents in Michigan1. Walker, Kent County – 546 crashes per 10,000 residents - 25,921 pop., 1,416 total crashes, 4 fatalities, 323 injuries2. Auburn Hills, Oakland County – 509 crashes per 10,000 residents - 26,047 pop., 1,328 total crashes, 4 fatalities, 319 injuries3. Emmet Township, Calhoun County – 492 crashes per 10,000 residents - 11,755 pop. (Emmet Charter Township), 579 total crashes, 4 fatalities, 85 injuries4. Traverse City, Grand Traverse County – 487 crashes per 10,000 residents - 15,782 pop., 769 total crashes, 1 fatality, 155 injuries5. Romulus, Wayne County – 477 crashes per 10,000 residents - 24,652 pop., 1,178 total crashes, 6 fatalities, 350 injuries6. Garfield Township, Grand Traverse County - 443 crashes per 10,000 residents - 19,916 pop. (Garfield Charter Township), 884 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 160 injuries7. Grandville, Kent County – 435 crashes per 10,000 residents - 17,094 pop., 745 total crashes, 0 fatalities, 173 injuries8. Southfield, Oakland County – 430 crashes per 10,000 residents - 76,874 pop., 3,313 total crashes, 10 fatalities, 945 injuries9. Benton Township, Berrien County – 426 crashes per 10,000 residents - 14,105 pop. (Benton Charter Township), 602 total crashes, 4 fatalities, 192 injuries10. Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County – 415 crashes per 10,000 residents - 20,150 pop., 838 total crashes, 1 fatality, 151 injuries11. Flint Township, Genesee County – 407 crashes per 10,000 residents - 30,962 pop. (Flint Charter Township), 1,263 total, 2 fatalities, 435 injuries12. Hazel Park, Oakland County – 389 crashes per 10,000 residents - 15,064 pop., 586 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 193 injuries13. Cascade Township, Kent County – 385 crashes per 10,000 residents - 20,172 pop. (Cascade Charter Township), 777 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 159 injuries14. Springfield Township, Oakland County – 384 crashes per 10,000 residents - 14,967 pop. (Springfield Charter Township), 576 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 146 injuries15. Detroit, Wayne County – 376 crashes per 10,000 residents - 645,705 pop., 24,321 total crashes, 104 fatalities, 8,872 injuries16. Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County – 373 crashes per 10,000 residents - 73,290 pop., 2,736 total, 5 fatalities, 659 injuries17. Mundy Township, Genesee County – 369 crashes per 10,000 residents - 15,416 pop., 569 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 172 injuries18. Niles Township, Berrien County – 365 crashes per 10,000 residents - 14,300 pop., 523 total crashes, 1 fatality, 166 injuries19. Plymouth Township, Wayne County – 362 crashes per 10,000 residents - 27,191 pop. (Plymouth Charter Township), 987 total crashes, 5 fatalities, 248 injuries20. Madison Heights, Oakland County – 359 crashes per 10,000 residents - 28,626 pop., 1,030 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 286 injuriesMichigan Auto Law encourages drivers to review the full list and use extra caution when traveling in and around these areas.MichiganAutoLaw.com also offers free educational materials on what to do after an accident and how to stay safe on Michigan roads.###About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in handling auto accident and truck accident cases throughout the state. For more than 50 years, Attorney Steven Gursten and his team of auto accident attorneys have litigated thousands of motor vehicle crashes and personal injury lawsuits, securing the largest auto and truck accident settlement in Michigan and more million-dollar auto accident results than any law firm in the state. Michigan Auto Law has also been listed for 17 consecutive years with top reported settlements and trial verdicts in Michigan. Michigan Auto Law has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and its attorneys are recognized as national authorities in auto accident litigation, leading the firm to be named "the best in the business" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper and to being named to “The Best Lawyer’s in America” for over 10 straight years. Michigan Auto Law has also been recognized among the "Best Law Firms" in the U.S. and it has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating for Highest Level of Professional Excellence. Michigan Auto Law’s mission is to make a real difference in the lives of those they represent and to make Michigan a better and safer place. For more information about Michigan Auto Law, visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com

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