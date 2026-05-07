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Restoring the biology of hair growth at its root: Mblue Labs Launches Next-Generation Hair Regeneration Technology

Bluelene Hair Density Renewal Serum+ highlighting Mblue Labs’ scalp and hair regeneration technology formulated with methylene blue, bioactive peptides, amino acids, and functional botanicals to support hair follicle stem cell viability, mitochondrial f

Bluelene Hair Density Renewal Serum+ - targets the root of hair loss

Mblue Labs launches Bluelene Hair Density Renewal Serum+, a methylene blue-powered breakthrough targeting hair follicle stem cells at the root of hair growth.

Methylene Blue actively supports the energy and signaling systems that keep hair follicle stem cells alive and functional. This is about restoring the biology of hair growth at its root.”
— Dr. Kan Cao
BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mblue Labs, a biotechnology-driven skin and hair health company, today announced the launch of Bluelene Hair Density Renewal Serum+. This next-generation hair regeneration technology is powered by methylene blue, a clinically studied molecule with unique mitochondrial and stem cell–protective properties.

Developed through cutting-edge research at the University of Maryland, this new technology targets hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs), the critical drivers for hair growth and regeneration. It uniquely addresses two of the most important causes of hair loss: oxidative stress and metabolic imbalance.
Originally studied for its effects on aging and mitochondrial function, methylene blue has demonstrated the ability to improve cellular energy production, protect against UV-induced damage, and support tissue regeneration. These properties make it uniquely suited for scalp health and hair preservation, especially in environments exposed to UV, inflammation, and metabolic stress.

A New Technology: Protecting the “Seed” of Hair Growth
Unlike traditional treatments that primarily stimulate existing hair follicles, Mblue Labs’ innovation focuses on preserving and activating the stem cell population responsible for long-term hair regeneration. Research and clinical trial findings confirm that methylene blue:
• Addresses various causes of hair loss
• Enhances hair follicle stem cell proliferation and viability
• Reduces damaging reactive oxygen species (ROS)
• Activates the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway, essential for hair growth
• Accelerates cellular repair and regeneration processes
• Protects stem cells from metabolic stressors, including those linked to GLP-1 therapies

Synergy with Existing Treatments
Mblus Labs’ solution is designed to work both independently and in combination with existing therapies:
• Synergistic effect with minoxidil, enhancing regenerative signaling
• Potential to reduce side effects by enabling lower-dose combination strategies
• Adjunct therapy for improved hair transplant outcomes

From Aging Biology to Scalp Health
“Methylene blue is one of the oldest drugs in medicine, but we are uncovering entirely new applications,” said Dr. Kan Cao, Founder of Mblue Labs and professor of Cell Biology and molecular Genetics at the University of Maryland.
“Our research shows that it doesn’t just act as an antioxidant. It actively supports the energy and signaling systems that keep hair follicle stem cells alive and functional. This is about restoring the biology of hair growth at its root.”

The launch comes at a time when new forms of hair loss are emerging, including those associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists, widely used for weight management. These therapies induce metabolic stress that reduces hair follicle stem cell (HFSC) viability and disrupts normal hair regeneration. Dr. Cao’s study also confirmed that methylene blue protects HFSCs from this stress, preserving their function and supporting continued hair growth—positioning Bluelene Hair Density Renewal Serum+ as a relevant solution for emerging, treatment-associated hair loss.

Research published: https://www.aging-us.com/article/206376
This research was conducted under a grant from Maryland Industrial Partnerships (MIPS), a program that provides funding for tech and life sciences product development teaming companies with University of Maryland faculty.

Clinically Tested
🔬 Clinical test results available on our science page: https://bluelene.com/pages/methylene-blue-a-better-minoxidil-alternative


Availability
Bluelene Hair Density Renewal Serum+ is available:
• Direct-to-consumer online platforms, Bluelene and Amazon (coming soon)
• Select dermatology clinics and specialty retailers

About Mblue Labs® / Bluelene®
Mblue Labs is a biotechnology company pioneering mitochondria-targeted anti-aging innovation. Its clinical skin and hair health brand Bluelene® uses patented Methylene Blue technology as a next-generation human aging technology.
More information: Bluelene.com | Instagram @getbluelene

Media Contact
Jasmin El Kordi, CEO — Mblue Labs
📞 703-628-2956
📧 Jasmin@MblueLabs.com

Jasmin El Kordi
Mblue Labs
+1 703-628-2956
email us here
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Restoring the biology of hair growth at its root: Mblue Labs Launches Next-Generation Hair Regeneration Technology

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