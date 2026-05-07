Portugal Citizenship Timeline Reform Prompts Golden Visa Investors to Reassess EU Residency Strategies

Coates Global publishes new analysis on Portugal’s 2026 nationality law changes and their potential impact on Golden Visa holders and international families.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coates Global has published a new legal and investment migration analysis examining Portugal’s 2026 nationality law reform and its potential impact on Golden Visa investors, residency holders, and families planning a long-term route to European Union citizenship.The new article , titled “Portugal Citizenship Timeline Set to Change: What Golden Visa Investors Should Know in 2026,” explains why Portugal’s recent nationality law reform may materially affect applicants who previously viewed the country as a five-year route to Portuguese citizenship and, by extension, EU citizenship.The Portuguese Presidency confirmed on 3 May 2026 that Decree of the Assembly of the Republic No. 48/XVII, which amends Portugal’s Nationality Law, had been promulgated. The reform follows significant political and legal debate around naturalisation rules, integration requirements, and the future direction of immigration policy in Portugal.For many international investors, Portugal’s Golden Visa has historically been attractive because it combined flexible residence rights, Schengen access, and a potential pathway to citizenship after a relatively short qualifying period. Coates Global’s new analysis explains that the core planning question is now changing: investors must distinguish more carefully between obtaining residency, qualifying for permanent residence, and eventually applying for citizenship.“Portugal remains a highly important jurisdiction for global mobility planning, but investors must now look beyond headline Golden Visa benefits and assess the long-term citizenship timeline very carefully,” said Tamer Ulay, Chief Executive Officer of Coates Global. “A residency programme may still be highly valuable, but if a family’s main objective is EU citizenship within a specific timeframe, the legal strategy needs to be reviewed before any major investment decision is made.”The Coates Global article notes that the reform does not necessarily remove Portugal from the investment migration landscape. Instead, it changes the way Portugal should be assessed against other residency and citizenship programmes. Families considering Portugal may now need to compare the route with alternatives in Europe and beyond, taking into account processing delays, physical presence requirements, family eligibility, education planning, tax considerations, and long-term mobility goals.The article also highlights a broader trend in investment migration: governments are increasingly distinguishing between residence rights and citizenship rights. This means investors should expect greater scrutiny, longer planning horizons, and more emphasis on compliance and integration when pursuing naturalisation in Europe.Coates Global advises that existing Golden Visa holders, pending applicants, and prospective investors should seek updated advice before making assumptions based on older programme summaries. In particular, applicants should review whether their primary objective is residence, permanent residence, citizenship, Schengen mobility, family relocation, education access, or wealth and succession planning.The full Coates Global article is available here: https://coatesglobal.com/portugals-nationality-law-reform-marks-a-major-shift-for-investors-planning-long-term-eu-citizenship/ About Coates GlobalCoates Global is a global immigration consultancy advising high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, investors, and families on residency and citizenship planning. The firm provides strategic guidance on Golden Visa programmes, citizenship by investment routes, investor immigration, family relocation, and long-term global mobility solutions.With a legal consultancy approach and an international advisory network, Coates Global assists clients in identifying suitable programmes, understanding eligibility requirements, preparing documentation, and developing compliant immigration strategies aligned with their personal, business, and family objectives.Media ContactCoates GlobalFloor 3, 22 Little Russell StreetLondon WC1A 2HLUnited KingdomEmail: info@coatesglobal.comPhone: +44 (20) 7799 1600Website: https://coatesglobal.com

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