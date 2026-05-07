New Analysis Reveals the Best States for Homeschooling in America

The American Homeschooling Attainability Index

New research ranks all 50 states by how accessible and well-supported home-based education is, highlighting where families benefit from freedom, resources & aid

EAGLE RIVER, WI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All About Learning Press, Inc. , a leading provider of homeschooling curriculum and learning materials, has released the American Homeschool Attainability Index: the first comprehensive, data-driven analysis of U.S. states based on how accessible, supported, and community-rich their homeschooling environments are.The index comes at a time when home-based education continues to expand as a long-term educational choice. With approximately 3.4 million K–12 students now learning at home in the United States, homeschooling has become an established part of the education landscape. The analysis highlights the states where families are best positioned to choose and sustain home education, supported by autonomy, resources, and strong community networks. Each state was assessed across five key pillars, including state requirements and laws, resource accessibility, homeschooling participation and growth, and local community support. Taken together, these factors help identify ten of the states where home education is thriving.Alaska Leads as the Benchmark for Homeschooling AttainabilityAlaska achieves a perfect score of 100, representing the strongest overall environment. Families benefit from complete autonomy in choosing how to educate, with no formal requirements to begin homeschooling.At the same time, those who opt into state-supported programs can access Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) worth approximately $2,700 per student. Combined with a highly engaged homeschooling population — with 16.1% of K–12 students learning at home — Alaska has developed one of the most established and active homeschool communities in the country. Students also have full access to extracurricular activities and dual enrollment opportunities, supporting a well-rounded learning experience.A Nationwide Landscape of Educational OpportunityThe analysis shows that successful homeschooling environments take many forms across the country. Some states emphasize maximum independence, while others combine flexibility with structured support systems that help families get started and stay connected.States such as Idaho and Indiana allow families to begin homeschooling freely and shape their educational approach from day one. Meanwhile, Arizona and Utah provide low-barrier entry points paired with strong networks of co-ops, extracurriculars, and shared learning opportunities.Across the top 10, each state offers distinct strengths. Arkansas stands out for its simplicity and ease of entry, while Florida offers one of the most resource-rich ecosystems for homeschooling families. In Montana and West Virginia, rapidly growing communities highlight how strong local engagement continues to expand access to home-based education.Todd Thorpe, Head of Homeschool at All About Learning Press, Inc., explains: “Homeschooling continues to grow because families are looking for education that fits their children’s needs. This analysis shows that the most supportive environments share a common foundation: clarity, access, and connection. Where those elements come together, families are better able to create learning experiences that work for them.”The full American Homeschool Attainability Index, including pillar breakdowns and complete methodology, is available here About All About Learning Press, Inc. All About Learning Press, Inc. is a leading provider of research-based homeschooling curriculum, specializing in reading, spelling, and math programs for K–12 learners. Founded by Marie Rippel, the company has supported hundreds of thousands of families across the United States to create effective, personalized learning environments at home. www.allaboutlearningpress.com

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