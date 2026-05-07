Estate Sales Near Me Launches First-Ever Certification Program to Elevate Industry Marketing Standards

Estate Sales Near Me

New CESMP™ program from Estate Sales Near Me helps estate sale professionals modernize marketing, build trust and improve business visibility nationwide.

I created this program to raise industry standards. Estate sale professionals deserve better tools, visibility and results, and this certification delivers that.” — Simone Kelly, Founder & CEO Estates Sales Near Me

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estate sale professionals now have access to a first-of-its-kind certification designed to modernize marketing practices and elevate trust across the industry. Estate Sales Near Me (ESNM), a digital marketplace connecting estate sale companies with consumers, today announced the launch of its Certified Estate Sale Marketing Professional (CESMP™) program. The certification is the first focused exclusively on marketing strategies for both in-person estate sales and online auction platforms.Developed by industry professionals, the CESMP™ certification is designed for estate sale company owners seeking to strengthen their credibility, attract more qualified buyers and improve overall sale performance. The program provides guidance on modern marketing techniques tailored to the evolving estate sale landscape, including digital visibility, social media strategy and hybrid sales models.“I didn’t create this program to follow industry standards, I created it to change them,” said Simone Kelly, Founder and CEO of Estate Sales Near Me. “Estate sale professionals deserve better tools, better visibility and better results. This certification is about raising expectations across the board.”The certification is valid for two years and includes ongoing support, enabling participants to stay current with emerging marketing trends. It is available to estate sale professionals managing in-person sales, online auctions or a combination of both.The CESMP™ program complements ESNM’s broader technology platform, including its mobile app , which allows estate sale companies to list their businesses, estate sales and online auctions directly from their devices. Consumers can easily search for local estate sales, discover trusted companies and follow upcoming events in one centralized location.Unlike other estate sale apps that function solely as listing directories, ESNM’s mobile app is designed as a two-sided marketplace, enabling both service providers and consumers to actively engage. This approach streamlines the process of promoting and discovering estate sales while improving accessibility and efficiency across the industry.In addition to certification and technology, ESNM enhances trust by working with vetted providers who undergo background checks, reinforcing confidence for families navigating estate transitions.As the estate sale industry continues to evolve, ESNM aims to equip professionals with the tools needed to meet changing consumer expectations while improving the overall experience for buyers and sellers alike.For more information about the certification program, visit https://app.estatesalesnearme.com/certification About Estate Sales Near MeEstate Sales Near Me is a digital marketplace built by estate sale professionals to connect consumers with trusted providers. The platform supports estate sale companies with marketing, lead generation and tools to grow their business while helping families simplify the process of buying, selling and organizing estate sales.

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