Women's Health Platform Freya Fit Launches Mother's Day Campaign Offering 100 Women Free Postnatal Memberships

This Mother's Day, Freya Fit invites 100 women into a free six-week program designed for postnatal recovery work

Women typically get one postpartum check at six weeks, and that's it. Freya Fit is built for the women the system is missing.” — Shay Middleton, Founder, Freya Fit

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most women leave the hospital with a baby, a packet of paperwork, and a six-week follow-up appointment that barely scratches the surface of what their bodies have been through. Pelvic floor recovery, diastasis, hormone shifts, the slow rebuild of core strength — the parts of postnatal life that affect women for years are the parts the system tends to skip.For millions of women, the gap is even wider. According to the March of Dimes' 2024 Nowhere to Go report, more than a third of US counties have no obstetric clinician and no birthing facility, leaving 2.3 million reproductive-age women in maternity care deserts where prenatal and postpartum support is limited or nonexistent. A 2025 study in Obstetrics & Gynecology found that women in these areas face significantly worse maternal health outcomes than those with full access to care.To celebrate Mother's Day, Freya Fit , a digital women's health and fitness platform supporting women through pregnancy, postnatal recovery, and perimenopause, is launching 100 Women. One Movement. The campaign offers 100 women free Charter Membership and four free expert-led live classes covering the issues postnatal women say they were never told about: pelvic floor activation, core rebuilding, hormones, and how to actually train a body that's been through pregnancy and birth."In the US, women typically get one postpartum check at six weeks, and that's the last scheduled care most of them receive," said Shay Middleton, founder of Freya Fit. "The pelvic floor, the core, the slow rebuild — none of that is built into standard care. Women are left to figure it out alone, usually with a newborn at home and no one to ask. Freya Fit is built for that moment, and especially for the women the system is missing."While Freya Fit is not a substitute for medical care, it delivers something postnatal women across the country routinely lack: structured, expert-led recovery programming, evidence-based education, and ongoing community — accessible from anywhere, regardless of how close the nearest OB is.What "100 Women. One Movement." IncludesThe Charter Member program offers 100 women full free access to two complete Freya Fit programs for six weeks, including 35-minute strength, cardio, core, and mobility sessions designed to support pelvic floor recovery; weekly live coached workouts with real-time feedback; weekly podcasts on pelvic health, hormones, nutrition, and safe postnatal movement; and membership in the Fierce Freya Pack community. In exchange, Charter Members are asked to share honest feedback on their experience.Four free live classes are open to anyone and run from May through June:May 13: Pelvic Floor ActivationMay 27: Core Rebuilding and DiastasisJune 10: Hormones and Why They May Be Working Against YouJune 24: How to Train Postpartum in a Way That Actually WorksAll sessions are live, expert-led, and available to rewatch.About the FounderShay Middleton is a Pelvic Health Specialist and the founder of Freya Fit. A Level 4 Personal Trainer, Pre/Post Natal Specialist, Movement Specialist, and PN Level 2 Nutritionist, she has spent more than 15 years working in women's health and fitness.In 2015, at age 27, Middleton launched the UK's first women's-only fitness club, securing two rounds of investment and serving thousands of women through a model the industry initially dismissed as untenable. Her work in women's health is informed by both her professional training and her own experience navigating women's health systems—including breast cancer, surgically induced early menopause, post-surgical incontinence, and fertility preservation.Middleton built Freya Fit around a conviction that women deserve substantive, evidence-based support across every life stage—not the dismissive guidance that has defined the category for decades, where pelvic health is reduced to "just do your kegels" and postnatal recovery to "you'll bounce back." Freya Fit's approach is built on assessment first, then structured progression.About Freya FitFreya Fit is a digital women's health and fitness platform supporting women through pregnancy, postnatal recovery, and perimenopause. The platform offers personalized pelvic floor assessments, structured strength and recovery programs, weekly live coaching, and an active member community—built for women who have long been underserved by a fitness and wellness industry that has either ignored these life stages.Learn more at freyafit.com/100-women-1-movement

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