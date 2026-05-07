Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe Launches 'Summer Made Fresh' Creative Campaign

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe® , a Med-inspired fast casual brand, is bringing fresh summer energy to the table with the launch of its newest digital campaign, “Summer Made Fresh.” The campaign spotlights fan-favorite menu items while celebrating the vibrant flavors, quality ingredients, and made-to-order craftsmanship that have defined the brand for more than 25 years.Founded in 1997 by Keith and Amy Richards following a trip to Greece, Taziki’s was inspired by the connection, simplicity, and flavor found in small Mediterranean cafes. That spirit continues to shape the brand’s approach to food and hospitality today.“There’s a lot of magic happening in our kitchens, where every meal is handcrafted and made to order,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. “This campaign showcases the care and attention our teams put into every dish. We’re proud to serve real food that fits into the real lives of our guests. This summer, we’re making it even easier for families to say ‘yes’ to fresh, flavorful options they can feel good about eating.”Launching in mid-May, “Summer Made Fresh” comes to life through a series of Mediterranean Fresh Summer Stories, along with new in-store and digital creative. Featured menu items include the Turkish Meatball Gyro, Mediterranean Salad with Grilled Salmon and Balsamic Dressing, scratch-made Hummus and Whipped Feta, plus a new, limited-time, fresh-brewed Mint Iced Tea.“At Taziki’s, quality is a top priority from the fresh ingredients we use to the friendly service we extend to guests every day. We believe that when food is made with care, it truly shines,” added Simpson.Taziki’s remains committed to using fresh, minimally processed ingredients, partnering with American family farmers to source produce locally whenever possible, while also importing select ingredients to honor its Mediterranean roots. The result is a menu centered on real, honest food, from housemade dips and gyros to fresh salads, pita, and craveable sides.Guests can enjoy individual meals or opt for customizable Feasts and Family Feasts designed to feed a crowd. Catering is also available, with menu offerings that may vary by location.For more information about Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, visit https://www.tazikis.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram About Taziki’s Mediterranean CafeInspired by a memorable trip to Greece, founders Keith and Amy Richards created Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafeto share the vibrant flavors and warm hospitality of Mediterranean dining with communities across the U.S.Committed to fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Taziki’s prepares each meal to order. Its locally-owned cafes reflect the same sense of connection and welcoming spirit that first inspired the brand.Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s has grown to 110 locations across 19 states and continues to expand. The brand has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as the #1 Mediterranean franchise in the U.S.To learn more, including franchising opportunities, visit https://www.tazikis.com

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