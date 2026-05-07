Nemko Digital Releases Free Cyber Resilience Act Checklist as First Major Compliance Deadline Approaches

Visualization of the Nemko Digital Cyber Resilience Act Download the Free CRA Roadmap

With less than 133 days until mandatory vulnerability reporting begins, new 6-step roadmap helps manufacturers move from assessment to execution.

Starting now is still a good timing, but if you wait, it will really get difficult. If you are in the early journey, today is the moment to take action.” — Bas Overtoom, Nemko Digital Global Business Development Director

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nemko Digital , a global authority in AI governance and digital trust, today released a comprehensive, free compliance roadmap and checklist to help organizations prepare for the European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). The release comes as manufacturers face a critical, fast-approaching deadline: by September 11, 2026, companies must be fully operationalized to report actively exploited vulnerabilities and significant incidents within strict 24-hour and 72-hour windows.The announcement follows an overwhelmingly successful webinar on CRA compliance that drew nearly 600 registrants, with close to 400 professionals watching live. The turnout reflects growing industry concern as the regulatory clock runs down on one of the EU's most comprehensive cybersecurity mandates.The CRA introduces mandatory cybersecurity requirements for hardware and software products with digital elements sold in the EU. This sweeping regulation affects everything from consumer IoT devices and smart home products to enterprise software, industrial control systems, and connected vehicles. While full product compliance is required by December 2027, the September 2026 reporting milestone demands immediate action. Organizations must establish cross-functional governance, consolidate software bills of materials (SBOMs), and build auditable incident response capabilities."The September 2026 milestone focuses on operational readiness. By this date, manufacturers must be able to identify vulnerabilities affecting their products and report relevant incidents within the required regulatory timelines. This is not only the product as it goes to market, it's also really a support period. Basically across that whole life cycle of the product, you'll have the obligations of the Cyber Resilience Act."— Pepijn van der Laan, Global Technical Director, AI Trust at Nemko DigitalThe stakes are substantial. Non-compliant products cannot be sold in the EU market after December 2027, and companies face penalties of up to €15 million or 2.5 percent of global annual turnover for serious violations. Yet according to polling data from Nemko Digital's webinar, approximately 70 percent of manufacturers are still in the early stages of their compliance journey, seeking foundational knowledge or structured support.The clock is ticking: Summer slowdowns across Europe create an additional challenge. Organizations must prioritize compliance work by early July to avoid bottlenecks in August.The new Nemko Digital CRA Compliance Roadmap provides a structured, 6-step action framework designed to turn a complex regulatory mandate into a manageable program. Available at https://digital.nemko.com/cra-compliance-roadmap , the roadmap was developed by CRA experts and validated by more than 500 compliance professionals. The framework guides teams through discovery and executive alignment, applicability assessment, gap analysis, remediation and process build-out, validation and testing, and continuous monitoring. The accompanying 30-item checklist breaks down each phase into actionable tasks that product teams, security leaders, and compliance officers can execute."Starting now is still a good timing, but if you wait, it will really get difficult. If you are in the early journey, today is the moment to take action. We really offer this end-to-end service and support to comply with CRA."— Bas Overtoom, Global Business Development Director at Nemko DigitalThe summer months present an additional challenge. Because implementation momentum often slows during Europe's traditional vacation period, Nemko Digital advises organizations to complete the majority of their analysis, planning, and initial implementation work by early July. The summer period can then be used to finalize procedures, test operational processes, and complete documentation well ahead of the September deadline. Delaying until August leaves insufficient runway for the cross-departmental coordination that CRA compliance requires.Organizations that have already achieved RED (Radio Equipment Directive) certification have a head start, as approximately 80 percent of product-specific requirements overlap. However, CRA adds substantial new obligations around vulnerability handling, secure development practices, and the maintenance of software bills of materials throughout a minimum five-year support period.The free CRA Compliance Roadmap and 6-step checklist is available for immediate download at digital.nemko.com/cra-compliance-roadmap. The resource requires no registration, includes no paywalls, and can be shared freely across compliance teams.About Nemko DigitalNemko Digital is a specialized advisory and certification body dedicated to building trust in the digital world. Born from the Nemko Group's century-long heritage in product certification and testing, the company helps organizations navigate complex digital regulations, implement robust AI governance frameworks, and achieve internationally recognized certifications. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Nemko Digital serves global enterprises across industries.For more information, visit https://digital.nemko.com

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