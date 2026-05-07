ONYC Hair Launches Mother’s Day Sitewide Sale With Up to 30% Off Premium Hair Extensions

Celebrate Mother’s Day with ONYC Hair’s sitewide sale, featuring up to 30% off select bundles and special savings across luxury hair extensions.

The limited-time Mother’s Day promotion runs May 7–11, 2026, featuring savings on premium human hair extensions and up to 30% off select ONYC Hair bundles.

Mother’s Day reminds us to honor the women who give so much. This sale is our way of making premium, confidence-boosting ONYC Hair easier to gift and enjoy.” — Thelma Okoro - Founder & CEO, ONYC® Hair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC Hair, a premium human hair extension brand known for natural-looking textures and luxury hair solutions, has announced the launch of its Mother’s Day Sitewide Sale, running from Thursday, May 7, 2026, through Monday, May 11, 2026.

The limited-time promotion offers customers savings across the entire ONYC Hair website, including up to 30% off select bundles, wigs, clip-ins, tape-ins, closures, and textured hair extensions.

Created to celebrate mothers, grandmothers, wives, sisters, mentors, and every woman deserving of appreciation, the campaign combines luxury beauty with thoughtful gifting during one of the year’s most meaningful occasions.

A Mother’s Day Campaign Centered on Beauty and Appreciation

For many shoppers, Mother’s Day goes beyond flowers and greeting cards. It is an opportunity to give meaningful gifts that help the women in their lives feel celebrated, confident, and cared for.

ONYC Hair designed its Mother’s Day Sale with that spirit in mind, offering customers access to premium hair extensions suitable for gifting, self-care, protective styling, seasonal beauty refreshes, and special events.

As one of the growing Natural Hair Extension Brands focused on texture authenticity and luxury-quality hair, ONYC Hair continues to create collections designed to complement a wide range of personal styles and natural textures.

“Mother’s Day is a beautiful reminder to celebrate the women who give so much of themselves every day,” said Danielle Mensah, the company’s representative. “This sale is our way of making premium, confidence-boosting hair more accessible during a season centered on love, appreciation, and beauty. Whether customers are shopping for a mother figure or treating themselves, we want every woman to feel elegant, confident, and celebrated.”

Sitewide Savings Across Best-Selling Collections

The Mother’s Day promotion includes ONYC Hair’s full collection of premium human hair products, with styles designed to blend naturally across a variety of textures and styling preferences.

Customers can shop:

Curly and textured extensions

Kinky straight and relaxed straight textures

Soft waves and natural curls

Human hair bundles

Clip-ins

Tape-ins

Closures

Wigs

Select bundles will be available at up to 30% off throughout the campaign, giving shoppers an opportunity to purchase some of the brand’s most-loved textures at limited-time pricing.

Among the featured options are kinky curly weaves, textured clip-ins, sleek straight styles, and premium curly bundles created for customers seeking volume, versatility, and natural movement. Customers searching for the Best Kinky Curly Human Hair Weave for soft definition, fullness, and natural texture blending can explore several options included in the sale collection.

The promotion also highlights some of the brand’s highly sought-after textured bundles, including Burmese Curly Human Hair Bundles designed for customers who prefer fuller curls, natural density, and styling versatility.

Designed for Everyday Wear and Special Occasions

As demand continues to grow for premium hair extensions that prioritize texture realism and long-lasting quality, ONYC Hair remains focused on products that balance luxury with everyday wearability.

The brand’s collections are designed for women looking for versatile hair solutions that complement their lifestyle while supporting confidence and personal expression.

Customers shopping the Mother’s Day Sale can explore styles suitable for:

Everyday wear

Protective styling

Mother’s Day brunches

Church services

Family photos

Vacations and spring events

Professional and polished looks

Special occasions and celebrations

From soft curls and sleek straight styles to fuller textured looks, the collection offers options for women who want hair that feels both natural and elevated.

ONYC Hair’s Focus on Texture and Quality

ONYC Hair has built its reputation around premium-quality human hair extensions designed to blend naturally with different hair textures while maintaining styling flexibility and durability.

The brand offers a range of textures including natural curls, soft waves, kinky textures, polished straight styles, and protective styling options. Its products are created for customers seeking hair solutions that deliver both beauty and versatility beyond a single occasion.

By focusing on realistic textures and wearable luxury, ONYC Hair continues to position itself as a trusted destination for women looking for high-quality extensions that support confidence and effortless styling.

Limited-Time Mother’s Day Promotion

The ONYC Hair Mother’s Day Sitewide Sale will remain available through Monday, May 11, 2026.

Because the promotion applies across the website and includes special pricing on select bundles, customers are encouraged to shop early while popular textures, lengths, and colors remain available.

Customers interested in exploring the full range of Mother’s Day styles and savings can visit the company’s website:

🛒 Shop ONYC Hair Mother’s Day Sale →

https://www.onychair.com/product-category/discount-hair-extensions-steals-deals

About ONYC Hair

ONYC Hair is a premium hair extension brand offering high-quality human hair extensions, wigs, closures, clip-ins, tape-ins, and textured hair solutions. Known for natural-looking textures, long-lasting quality, and versatile styling options, ONYC Hair serves women seeking beautiful, confidence-enhancing hair for everyday wear, protective styles, and special occasions.

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