Supper at Home, Inc. Passes 31 M YouTube Views, Files Full Global AI Patent Portfolio, Accelerates Worldwide Expansion

Quiet. Intimate. Perfect. This is what Supper at Home dining feels like — a private, multi-course meal shared with family and friends in a real home, with no wait, no crowds, and no compromises. Just authentic connection and exceptional food.

Supper at Home reaches top .0001% YouTube views ever, files full global Agentic AI patents, and attracts inbound interest from Fortune 100 companies.

Supper at Home is building an entirely new global category; authentic, high-margin private home dining at scale. Major players are now actively exploring strategic opportunities with us.” — Paul J. Gerstenberger

KAILUA-KONA, HI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For thousands of years, people gathered in homes to share meals around the family table. The world is now rapidly shifting some dining back to where it began — in homes — and Supper at Home is at the center of that shift.Supper at Home, Inc., the pioneering Agentic AI platform that legally turns verified home kitchens into compliant private restaurants, has reached over 31 million YouTube views in just 7 months since launch — placing it in the top 0.0001% of all food channels in YouTube history.The company simultaneously announced the filing of its full omnibus non-provisional U.S. patent application (No. 19/652,967) and the corresponding PCT International Application covering 150+ countries. This filing secures comprehensive protection for its first nine Agentic AI technologies. A second omnibus filing covering the next five patents is scheduled for completion by the end of May.“Supper at Home is not another food delivery app,” said Paul J. Gerstenberger, Founder & CEO. “We are building an entirely new global category — authentic, high-margin private home dining at scale. Major strategic players, Fortune 100 companies, VCs, investment banks, and hedge funds are now actively exploring partnership and acquisition opportunities.”Key Momentum Highlights:31+ million YouTube views in 7 months across 22 languages with organic sign-ups from 24 countriesMEHKO regulatory framework live in 9 states, with the company’s template sent to all 50 statesBreakthrough Agentic AI + Zoom remote inspections that dramatically reduces the regulatory burden on states while giving health departments superior real-time visibility into clean, safe kitchensStrong inbound interest from Fortune 100/500 companies exploring strategic fitsPositioned for rapid scaling with a potential major IPO targeted for 2027–2028Hosts (Home Cooks) on the platform keep 93% of revenue and many are earning $50,000–$200,000+ per year part-time. Diners are enjoying private, quiet, intimate, no-wait, culturally rich multi-course meals with only their family or friends in a home setting they can find nowhere else — all while reducing food waste and carbon emissions.Just as the world shifted with Uber and Airbnb, good home cooks are now opening their dining areas for curated small-group meals. The world is shifting once more.About Supper at Home, Inc.Supper at Home is the world’s first Agentic AI-powered marketplace that turns verified home kitchens into legal private restaurants.For more information, to become a host, or to book a private dinner, visit www.supperathome.com Media Contact: Admin@supperathome.comSupper at Home, Inc.Links:Website: https://supperathome.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/supperathome YouTube: https://youtube.com/@SupperAtHome X: https://x.com/supperathomeus

This Felt More Special Than Any Restaurant" – Honest Guest Reaction at Supper at Home

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