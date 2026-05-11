Dan Ihara Shares Real Estate Strategies Through National Advisory Role and Co-Authored Book

Dan Ihara

Honolulu-Based Realtor Expands Influence to Guide Families on Property Decisions Across the U.S.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honolulu, Hawaii – Dan Ihara, an experienced real estate advisor based in Honolulu, Hawaii, is extending his expertise beyond the islands through a national real estate coaching and advisory role, complemented by his co-authored book, "Property Decisions." Ihara continues to serve families in the local Hawaii market while sharing his strategic approach to real estate as a tool for wealth building and legacy planning on a national scale.For over a decade, Dan has assisted more than 1,600 families with their property decisions in Hawaii. His work as a national real estate coach and trainer involves guiding agents across the United States to adopt a more strategic, advisory role, moving beyond transactional services. This philosophy centers on helping clients leverage real estate to build, protect, and transfer wealth effectively.Dan co-authored "Property Decisions" with his wife, Julie Ihara, to highlight the significance of real estate as a family's largest asset. The book emphasizes the importance of a clear plan to avoid potential issues such as unnecessary taxes, missed opportunities, and family conflicts. Dan's methodology focuses on asking insightful questions and providing clarity, empowering families to make more intentional decisions regarding their real estate holdings."Most families aren’t missing effort or good intentions—they’re missing a plan," said Dan Ihara.For more information about Dan Ihara's advisory services or his strategic real estate approach, visit The Ihara Team . The Ihara Team is dedicated to assisting clients in Honolulu and nationally with informed real estate decisions, aiming to transform property assets into instruments for long-term stability and legacy.

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