Savor Newark Returns: Authentic Flavors Drive Community Empowerment and Global Connection

Savor Newark logo. The annual culinary symposium highlights Newark’s diverse food scene and global cultural connections during a World Cup year. Courtesy of Plusable. Chef Nelson Soares of Rio de Janeiro, owner of Sult, will headline Savor Newark 2026 with a live culinary demonstration. Photo courtesy of Chef Nelson Soares. Cherry Blossom Welcome Center at Essex County's Branch Brook Park in Newark, NJ, host site of Savor Newark 2026. Photo courtesy of Plusable.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Newark returns as the city’s premier culinary symposium, celebrating authentic global flavors while strengthening community empowerment and positioning Newark on the world stage ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.Taking place on Saturday, May 16, at the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Essex County’s Branch Brook Park from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, this year’s edition serves as the official kickoff of Newark’s World Cup celebrations. The free, one-day international event brings together chefs, restaurateurs, policymakers, and cultural leaders for a day of culinary showcases and global dialogue under the theme, “The Culinary Cup: United at the Table.”Savor Newark continues to elevate the city’s identity as America’s Authentic Food Capital, where immigrant communities have shaped a vibrant and diverse culinary landscape. From the Portuguese, Brazilian, and Spanish influences of the Ironbound District to the rich African, Caribbean, and South American cuisines found across Newark, the city’s food culture reflects generations of heritage, resilience, and innovation.Recognized by New Jersey Travel & Tourism as one of the top five “must-attend” events in 2026 among 26 statewide highlights, Savor Newark has become a flagship platform for cultural exchange, tourism, and economic storytelling.This year’s programming includes dynamic panel discussions such as “Bridging Cities Through Flavor” and “Hosting the World: Food, Culture, and Newark’s Global Stage.”Behind the event is Plusable, a Newark-based, award-winning creative public relations agency specializing in storytelling, experiential marketing, and community-driven campaigns. “We firmly believe Newark is America’s authentic food capital, and its culinary scene has the power to drive cultural pride and economic growth,” said Isabelle Coelho-Marques, CEO of Plusable. “Savor Newark is where heritage, sustainability, education, and global exchange meet. Last year, we welcomed Michelin-starred Chef Gil Fernandes from Cascais, Portugal. This year, we are honored to host Chef Nelson Soares from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. These collaborations build real cultural bridges that extend far beyond Newark.”A major highlight of this year’s edition includes a formal student exchange agreement between Newark and Cascais, enabling two Newark students to train for six weeks under Chef Gil Fernandes at the Michelin-starred Fortaleza do Guincho in Portugal.International guest Chef Nelson Soares of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—owner of the acclaimed restaurant Sult, ranked among the world’s top culinary destinations—will headline the event with a live culinary demonstration.“Savor Newark is a powerful reflection of who we are as a city—bold, diverse, and deeply connected to a wider global family,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. “As we prepare to welcome the world for the World Cup games, this event showcases not only our flavors, but our values—unity, opportunity, and pride. Bringing local talent and international partners together for Savor Newark strengthens our economy, uplifts our communities, and builds lasting cultural bridges that extend far beyond our borders.”“Savor Newark spotlights the entrepreneurs that make our city tick,” said Emily Manz, Chief Business Development Officer and Director of Marketing at Invest Newark. “Restaurant owners directly serve the community and create special experiences every single day. Newark UEZ is proud to support this event that showcases the diversity and rich talent within this sector.”Additional programming includes tastings from local restaurants, offering attendees an opportunity to experience Newark’s diverse culinary identity firsthand.Savor Newark 2026 is free and open to the public; registration is required. For more information and to register, visit: savornewark.com About PlusablePlusable is a Newark-based creative public relations and communications agency specializing in storytelling, community-driven campaigns, and experiential marketing. The agency bridges strategy and creativity to amplify culturally rooted narratives across media, digital platforms, and live experiences.As the curatorial and communications force behind Savor Newark, Plusable plays a key role in positioning Newark as a global cultural and culinary destination, particularly as the city prepares for landmark international moments such as the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Savor Newark 2026

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