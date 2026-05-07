Babygrande Golf to Broadcast All 2026 NCAA D1 Men’s and Women’s Golf Regionals for the First Time Ever

Unprecedented coverage across all 12 host sites to stream live on BabygrandeGolf.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babygrande Golf today announced that it will provide live coverage of all 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Regionals, marking the first time in championship history that every regional site will be broadcasted.Spanning 12 host sites across the country, the coverage will begin with the Women’s Regionals from May 11–13, followed by the Men’s Regionals from May 18–20. All coverage will be available exclusively on BabygrandeGolf.com.This milestone significantly expands access to collegiate golf, allowing fans, families, coaches, and supporters to follow every team and individual competing for a place in the 2026 NCAA Championships, regardless of location.“This is a moment we’ve been building toward for a long time,” said Patrick Plank, President of Babygrande Golf. “Our goal is to give fans a window into every 2026 NCAA Regional and elevate the visibility of the athletes competing at this stage. This coverage gives fans unprecedented access to follow the 2026 NCAA Regionals and experience more of what makes this stage of college golf so compelling.”“We’re excited to be the first platform to ever provide coverage across all 12 championship sites,” said Chuck Wilson, CEO of Babygrande Golf. “Last year we had the first camera ever at a Regional event and a year later we are broadcasting all Regional sites. This is a huge milestone and so many people have supported us on this journey. It reflects our commitment to elevating the visibility of collegiate golf and delivering a modern viewing experience that meets the moment.”Each Regional will feature live coverage highlighting key moments as teams and individuals compete for advancement. The broadcast will include on-course cameras, live commentary, and integrated scoring to provide a comprehensive viewing experience across all sites. As the company continues investing in the future of college golf media and technology, Babygrande recently entered into an exclusive partnership with SCOREBOARD powered by Clippd to help enhance the viewing and fan experience surrounding collegiate competition.2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf RegionalsDates: May 11–13Ann Arbor, Michigan — University of Michigan Golf CourseChapel Hill, North Carolina — UNC Finley Golf CourseSimpsonville, Kentucky — University of Louisville Golf ClubStanford, California — Stanford Golf CourseTallahassee, Florida — Seminole Legacy Golf ClubWaco, Texas — Ridgewood Country Club2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf RegionalsDates: May 18–20Athens, Georgia — University of Georgia Golf CourseBermuda Run, North Carolina — Bermuda Run Country ClubBryan, Texas — Traditions ClubColumbus, Ohio — OSU Golf ClubCorvallis, Oregon — Trysting Tree Golf ClubMarana, Arizona — The Gallery Golf ClubAccess to all Regional coverage will be available at BabygrandeGolf.com, with fans able to watch live and on-demand throughout the championship window.Babygrande Golf has assembled a talented team of broadcasters including Nick Gismondi, Doug Smith, Ryan Burr, Julia Johnson, Steve Scott, Jake Marsh, Hope Barnett, John Liddle, Roberto Arguello, Kevin DiDomenico, Chris Russo, Ryan Johnston, Lauren Withrow, Jackson Shank, Jeff Eisenband, and more.With hundreds of the top collegiate golfers competing simultaneously across the country, the NCAA Regionals represent one of the most important stages in the amateur game. Babygrande Golf’s comprehensive coverage aims to bring unprecedented visibility to the athletes, teams, and moments that define the road to the National Championship.Over the past three years, Babygrande Golf has produced and distributed various forms of coverage for more than 25 collegiate golf tournaments, ranging from live event broadcasts to digital and social-first content. As the company continues investing in the future of college golf media, Babygrande recently entered into an exclusive partnership with SCOREBOARD powered by Clippd to help enhance the viewing and fan experience surrounding collegiate competition.ABOUT BABYGRANDE GOLFBabygrande Golf is a media and technology company dedicated to elevating junior, collegiate, and amateur golf through live coverage, storytelling, and digital innovation. Since launching in 2022, the company has delivered broadcasts from premier events across the United States and internationally, expanding access to the next generation of the game. Over the past three years, Babygrande Golf has produced and distributed various forms of coverage for more than 25 collegiate golf tournaments, ranging from live event broadcasts to digital and social-first content. As the company continues investing in the future of college golf media, Babygrande recently entered into an exclusive partnership with SCOREBOARD powered by Clippd to help enhance the viewing and fan experience surrounding collegiate competition.

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