BioVentrix® Names Carl Byrnes Chief Financial Officer

BioVentrix, Inc. Carl Byrnes, CFO, BioVentrix, Inc.

Adds Extensive Financial Leadership Experience to Senior Management Team

“Carl brings deep financial management and investor relations expertise to BioVentrix. He will play a key role alongside our executive team.” — David Richmond, Chair of the Board

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioVentrix , Inc., an innovative medical device company specializing in left ventricular function restoration following heart failure, today announced the appointment of Carl Byrnes as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he will lead capital strategy and financing initiatives aligned with key clinical milestones and strengthen financial planning and operating discipline while supporting investor engagement.“Carl brings deep financial management and investor relations expertise to BioVentrix,” said David Richmond, Chair of the Board. “He will play a key role alongside our executive team as we build a financially strong medical device company focused on improving and saving patients’ lives.”Mr. Byrnes is a seasoned finance executive with over 25 years of experience spanning capital markets, corporate finance, and operational leadership, primarily within biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst – Healthcare at Northland Capital Markets, advising institutional investors on investment strategy, valuation, and market dynamics, while working with corporate leadership teams on investor positioning and market communications. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of SCS Refrigerated Services, where he led the recapitalization and sale of the company to Lineage Logistics (Bay Grove Capital).“I’m excited to join BioVentrix at an important stage in its development,” said Mr. Byrnes. “The opportunity to support the Company’s capital strategy as it advances a program addressing a significant unmet need in heart failure is compelling, particularly as the Company executes its pivotal study. I look forward to working with the team to support the next phase of clinical and corporate execution.”About The Revivent SystemThe BioVentrix Revivent System is designed to support a less invasive procedure to treat a dilated left ventricle of patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and extensive left ventricular scar, who have a suboptimal response to guideline-directed medical therapy. The procedure uses myocardial micro-anchor implants to reconstruct the dilated left ventricle to produce a more efficient chamber. Prior trials showed statistical significance with a subpopulation for similar endpoints to those that will be assessed in the RELIVE Trial. The Revivent System received the CE Mark in 2016.About BioVentrixBioVentrix, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing innovative therapies to restore heart function and enhance the quality of life for patients suffering from advanced heart failure. Its solutions offer heart failure specialists new treatment options aimed at improving left ventricular function which may increase cardiac ejection fraction. The company’s flagship product, the Revivent System, is currently undergoing evaluation in the RELIVE Study, a pivotal clinical trial in the United States, and has received CE Mark certification.The BioVentrix trademark is a federally registered trademark owned by BioVentrix. Any unauthorized use is expressly prohibited.Investigational Device. The Revivent System is limited to Investigational Use Only in The United States.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release are forward-looking, which may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “forecast,” “aim,” “estimate” and “intend,” among other similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on BioVentrix’s current expectations. and actual results could differ materially and adversely from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the timing for enrollment in and outcomes from our clinical trials and ongoing FDA and other regulatory requirements, and interpretation of trial data by the FDA. As with any medical device under development, there are significant risks in the development, testing, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. Except as expressly required by law, BioVentrix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of BioVentrix’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

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