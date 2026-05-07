Indiana National Guard soldiers score at regional competition

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana National Guard soldiers scored big at a Midwest regional competition held at Fort Custer Training Center, near Augusta, Michigan, from April 30 to May 2.

Sgt. Brendan Bartlett and Spc. Caleb Chambers, who won Indiana's statewide competition in March at Camp Atterbury, competed against Guardsmen from Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Chambers took top honors for junior-enlisted soldiers, and Bartlett placed second among noncommissioned officers. Together they won the state team award with overall combined score that bested the other states.

"I love the competition, spirit and everyone just cheering each other on," said Chambers after earning the top spot and an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment.

The 14 National Guardsmen faced off in several events testing their soldier skills, physical fitness, mental fortitude and overall resilience.

Over the three days, events included firing multiple weapons systems — M4 carbine, M17 pistol, M240 machine gun, a day-to-night land navigation course, an obstacle course, a water survival insertion, an appearance board, a 12-mile road march and the Army Expert Fitness Test. Additional tests included evaluating injuries on mock casualties, firing a Claymore mine and assembling three weapon systems under time constraints.

Preparing for the grueling competition took many hours of work, dedication and discipline that was also a point of pride for the Hoosier soldiers.

"It's an opportunity to show the best the Guard has to offer, and I am extremely proud of the type of soldiers we have in Indiana," said Chambers who took part in shooting competitions and hit the gym in preparation for the Best Warrior Competitions.

Chambers, who works at a factory when not wearing a U.S. Army uniform, said it's also pride in serving the country is how he manages two careers.

"I truly enjoy what I do here," said Chambers while on a Camp Atterbury range training for the regional competition. "I put in effort wherever I am. It's a constant effort."

For Bartlett, a 147th Cyber Warfare Company cyber operations specialist, part of the motivation that drove him is his love of the Hoosier state.

"Competing in the regional competition to me, it just means being with the best of the best within the regionals," said Bartlett at the Camp Atterbury training." Personally, I feel like it's an honor. I love Indiana. I went to school here. I lived here for most of my life, and I am just very happy to have the honor of being the Indiana representative and NCO of the year."

Bartlett said that preparation helped him meet the moment.

"For regionals, I am ensuring that I am fit, mentally sharp," said Bartlett. "Really this entire week, pre train-up is the biggest thing and having the option to shoot, hit the obstacle course, land navigation course, all the Army warrior tasks, just ensuring I am prepared as I possibly can be."

While the preparation helped during the three-day challenge, Bartlett finished second among noncommissioned officers. Yet, he enjoyed the experience of the Midwest competition.

"I felt great. I mean I was tried and sore, but the entire time I was having a great time," said Bartlett following the regional awards ceremony. "I enjoyed the entire thing. It was a fantastic opportunity."

Though Bartlett had a great time, he had mixed emotions about not joining his Hoosier compatriot on the top spot.

"It's more like a bittersweet feeling right now," said Bartlett. "I really wanted first, obviously, but you know I am so very happy with what I've accomplished here, and what I've done here. I'm very happy overall."

As the runner-up, Bartlett will be on the bench so to speak should the first place NCO, Staff Sgt. Logan Pasker of the Iowa National Guard, fall off. Chambers will go on to the national-level Best Warrior Competition slated for July in Florida.

"I'm pumped, I'm excited for going onto nationals. I'm proud to represent Indiana. Just loving the whole feeling right now," said Chambers.

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Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco contributed to this article.