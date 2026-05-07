Sourgum Earns 2026 E+E Leader Award for Innovation in Sustainability

Recognition highlights Sourgum’s accomplishments in modernizing one of the most fragmented and opaque industries.

Our mission is to bring transparency, reliability, and control to an outdated industry. This award validates the work our team has done to build a smarter future for waste and recycling.” — Joe DiNardi-Mack, CEO and Co-Founder, Sourgum

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sourgum , the first fully managed marketplace for waste and recycling, has been named a winner in the 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Awards. The annual program, now in its 14th year, recognizes companies delivering measurable progress in energy management, environmental performance, and sustainability.Award-Winning InnovationSourgum was recognized in the Disruptor category for its impact in transforming waste and recycling through technology, transparency, and operational innovation. Its managed marketplace helps businesses reduce waste sent to landfills, improve operational efficiency, and gain real-time visibility into their waste and recycling operations. By unifying a nationwide network of vetted local haulers, Sourgum enables smarter sustainability decision-making at scale.This recognition reflects Sourgum’s commitment to delivering measurable results and helping organizations navigate increasingly complex environmental and energy challenges. Winners span categories including product innovation, project implementation, startup advancement, and organizational leadership.Disrupting the Status Quo in Waste and RecyclingSourgum is setting a new standard in the waste and recycling industry by delivering a managed marketplace that brings together thousands of vetted, local haulers nationwide. Unlike traditional brokers, Sourgum owns the full service experience, from vendor selection and verification to dedicated customer support. This model replaces fragmented, opaque processes with greater control, transparent pricing, and reliable service, giving customers the visibility they deserve.The result is a smarter way to manage waste: one that reduces costs, improves service quality, and drives meaningful sustainability outcomes. By providing clear visibility into waste streams, Sourgum enables customers to make smarter, data-driven decisions. The platform has helped businesses divert 80% of their waste from landfills, proving that waste management can be both operationally efficient and environmentally responsible.“We’re honored to be recognized by Environment+Energy Leader as a Disruptor in the waste and recycling industry,” said Joe DiNardi-Mack, CEO and Co-Founder of Sourgum. “From day one, our mission has been to bring transparency, reliability, and control to an industry that has historically lacked all three. This recognition validates the work our team has done to deliver measurable environmental impact and build a smarter future for waste and recycling.”A Testament to ExcellenceRecognition from Environment+Energy Leader highlights Sourgum as a standout example of innovation and performance in today’s evolving energy and sustainability landscape.“As organizations navigate an increasingly dynamic and uncertain operating environment, the ability to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and deliver measurable results has never been more critical,” said Sarah Roberts, Co-President and Publisher of Environment+Energy Leader. “This year’s winners demonstrate the innovation and leadership required to move forward with clarity and impact.”About SourgumSourgum is the first controlled marketplace for waste and recycling, delivering nationwide enterprise-grade service through a network of 5,000+ vetted local haulers. Sourgum owns the entire service experience through proprietary technology that provides real-time visibility and operational control. Founded by fourth-generation waste industry leaders, Sourgum eliminates the frustration of hidden fees, unreliable service, and fragmented vendor management. Sourgum’s platform powers the entire hauler network, enabling enforceable SLAs, verified service, and economies of scale that drive better pricing for customers. Sourgum is transforming the $100B+ waste and recycling industry with solutions that scale with your ambitions, all backed by leading investors including Spark Capital, Suffolk Technologies, and Founder Collective.About the Environment + Energy Leader AwardsNow in its 14th year, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program recognizes excellence across products, projects, startups and organizational initiatives that deliver meaningful advancements in environmental programs, sustainability, and energy management. Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, with a focus on innovation, scalability, and measurable impact. Winners are recognized as leaders in advancing best practices and setting new standards across the global energy and environmental landscape.

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