Covalent Resource Group recognized as one of Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch by Michigan Celebrates Small Business

Covalent Resource Group owners, Ann and Steve Teschendorf, celebrate the company’s recognition as a 2026 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award winner, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business.

Local business honored with 2026 statewide award on April 22

Receiving the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award is a huge honor because it recognizes not only our growth as a company, but also the impact of the work we do every day” — Ann Teschendorf

MT. CLEMENS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covalent Resource Group has been awarded a Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award of 2026 , presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Covalent Resource Group was honored onstage before more than 800 small business owners and supporters at an awards ceremony during the 22nd annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala on April 22, 2026.“Michigan thrives when small businesses grow,” said Brian Calley, President and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan. “The 50 Companies to Watch Award recognizes a small business that is enhancing their community through consistent growth and a strong company culture. We’re fortunate for their impact, and excited about their future.”The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award recognizes companies that are high potential, second-stage companies in Michigan. Companies nominated for the award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.“Receiving the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award is a huge honor because it recognizes not only our growth as a company, but also the impact of the work we do every day,” said Ann Teschendorf of Covalent Resource Group. “It is especially meaningful to know that our efforts continue to create opportunity, support growth, and contribute to the broader Michigan business community.”Judges from economic and entrepreneurship development organizations across the state annually select the winners based on demonstration of intent and capacity to grow based on the following:● Employee or sales growth● Sustainable competitive advantage● Other notable factors that showcase the company's successIn addition to a competitive landscape for this award, the businesses who are selected by the judges go through a rigorous due diligence process prior to the final decision.# # #About Michigan Celebrates Small Business:The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) Foundation is the managing partner of MCSB, under the direction of an advisory committee. The advisory committee includes the Edward Lowe Foundation, Kinexus Group, Michigan Black Business Alliance, Michigan Small Business Development Center, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, National Veteran Business Development Council, Small Business Association of Michigan and West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.About Covalent Resource Group:Covalent Resource Group is a top software development, agile coaching, and professional services provider specializing in UI/UX and rapid prototyping. Backed by an exceptional engineering staff focused on listening to customer ideas and bringing them to life through collaboration, delivery, and budget management. Since 2017, Covalent Resource Group has used innovation and tenacity to craft the perfect solution for every customer. For more information about Covalent Resource Group, visit www.covalentrg.com

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