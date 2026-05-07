Students share impact of teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, the Department reached out to a handful of students across Iowa inviting them to share how their favorite teachers inspire them to reach their potential every day. Hear in the video below from the students and Director McKenzie Snow on the impact teachers Iowa's nearly 38,000 teachers have on their students and communities.

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