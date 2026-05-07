Homeschool Curriculum Company Celebrates 6 Years Serving Families Nationwide

Rabbit Trails Homeschool celebrates six years serving homeschool families with literature-based curriculum Christine Zell, Founder of Rabbit Trails Homeschool

Rabbit Trails Homeschool Continues Growing Through Christine Zell’s Commitment to Encouraging Homeschool Parents

This milestone belongs to the homeschool community just as much as it belongs to us. We are incredibly grateful for every family that has trusted us to be part of their homeschool journey...” — Christine Zell

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when many small businesses struggle to make it beyond the five-year mark, one homeschool curriculum company is celebrating a milestone that reflects both perseverance and purpose. Rabbit Trails Homeschool, founded by homeschool mom Christine Zell, is proudly celebrating six years of serving homeschooling families across the country.What began as a passion for meaningful literature-based learning has grown into a trusted resource for families seeking open-and-go curriculum that combines rich books, biblical truth, and memorable hands-on learning. Over the past six years, Rabbit Trails has expanded from a single idea into a thriving curriculum company used by thousands of homeschoolers.“For me, this has always been about supporting homeschool families well,” said founder Christine Zell. “Homeschooling can feel overwhelming at times, and I wanted to create resources that brings families together, inspires curiosity, and makes learning feel approachable and enjoyable.”Rabbit Trails is known for its literature-rich curriculum that encourages families to learn together through books, Bible study, creative projects, and meaningful conversations. The company’s resources are designed to help parents feel confident while creating learning experiences their children will remember long after the lessons are over.Zell, a longtime homeschool parent herself, understands both the joys and challenges that come with educating children at home. That perspective has shaped the company from the beginning. Rather than focusing only on academics, Rabbit Trails emphasizes connection, family learning, and cultivating a love for books and discovery.“Our goal has never been simply to create curriculum,” Zell explained. “We want to encourage families in their homeschool journey and help them create meaningful moments together.”Over the years, Rabbit Trails has continued expanding its curriculum offerings while maintaining the relational, family-centered approach that first drew homeschoolers to the brand. Families across the United States and the world have incorporated Rabbit Trails Homeschool’s studies into their homes, using the curriculum to explore literature, science, history, geography, writing, and faith in an integrated way.Reaching the six-year milestone carries special significance for the company, especially in the small business world where many businesses do not survive beyond their first five years. Rabbit Trails views the anniversary not only as a celebration of growth, but also as a reflection of the homeschool families who have supported the company along the way.“This milestone belongs to the homeschool community just as much as it belongs to us,” Zell said. “We are incredibly grateful for every family that has trusted us to be part of their homeschool journey over the years.”As Rabbit Trails enters its sixth year, the company continues developing new resources aimed at helping families simplify and enrich their homeschool experience. This month also marked the relaunch of Rabbit Trails through Writing, a literature-based writing curriculum that helps students build confidence through gentle instruction, brainstorming activities, integrated Bible study, and engaging book selections.Looking ahead, Rabbit Trails Homeschool plans to continue serving homeschool families with curriculum designed to inspire curiosity, encourage family connection, and support parents in the important work of home education.“Homeschooling is about so much more than checking boxes,” said Zell. “It’s about building relationships, creating memories, and helping children discover the gifts God has given them. We’re honored to continue serving families in this next season.”For more information about Rabbit Trails, visit www.rabbittrailshomeschool.com

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