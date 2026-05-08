ODIN and JLL Co-Host Australian Property Showcase in Singapore for Expat Advisory Firm's Largest Regional Event

ODIN Tax and Mortgage Logo Odin's Team

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODIN , the specialist financial services firm for Australian expatriates, will co-host an Australian Property Showcase with global real estate firm JLL on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The evening event takes place at Treasury Wine Estates in Singapore's Central Business District. Private one-on-one advisory sessions with ODIN's mortgage and tax specialists will follow at JLL's Singapore office on May 20 and 21, available by prior booking.ODIN has served more than 2,000 expatriate clients across 40 countries. The firm's most recent Singapore showcase achieved a 100 percent attendance rate.Singapore is one of the largest corridors for Australian expatriates in Asia. Many hold Australian property or plan to purchase before repatriation, but face a fragmented advisory landscape. Mortgage brokers, tax agents, and property consultants typically operate independently. ODIN addresses this by combining non-resident mortgage structuring and tax advisory into a single coordinated process, bringing specialists from both disciplines into the same room.The showcase addresses a structural problem facing Australian expatriates in Singapore. Non-resident borrowers are assessed differently by each of Australia's major lenders. Some banks accept Singapore-dollar salary at face value, while others discount foreign income by 20 to 40 percent or reject certain income types entirely. ODIN maintains proprietary data on how more than 40 Australian lenders assess foreign income, and uses this to match clients to the lender most likely to approve their application before any bank is approached.The event also addresses the link between loan structure and tax liability. For non-residents, the choice between joint or individual ownership, investment or owner-occupier classification, and interest-only or principal-and-interest repayments directly affects Capital Gains Tax, negative gearing eligibility, and tax residency determinations under Australian law. ODIN's mortgage and tax specialists review the same client file simultaneously, before the purchase is made."Australian expats in Singapore are highly property-aware, but they often receive fragmented advice when trying to invest back home," said Steven Lee, Director of ODIN Mortgage. "By bringing our mortgage and tax specialists together with JLL's property expertise, we give attendees a complete picture. Not just what to buy, but how to structure it, finance it, and manage the tax implications from day one."The evening showcase will cover residential opportunities across two of Australia's most active investment markets: Melbourne in Victoria and Perth in Western Australia. ODIN's Tax Director, Pau Lam, will deliver a short address on tax residency considerations and Capital Gains Tax implications for non-resident property owners. Following the group session, attendees can book private consultations for the following two days.Disclaimer: This article contains general information only and does not constitute personalised financial, tax, or legal advice. ODIN is a regulated entity; advice is only provided during formal consultations. ODIN Mortgage is regulated under ASIC and the National Consumer Credit Protection Act (NCCP), and ODIN Tax is regulated by the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB).About ODINODIN is a specialized financial services firm for Australian citizens, permanent residents, and foreign investors living overseas. Headquartered in Hong Kong with a strong presence in Singapore, the firm provides mortgage, tax, and legal services that enable clients to buy and manage Australian property from anywhere in the world. ODIN combines proprietary lending data on more than 40 Australian lenders with specialist tax knowledge across major expat corridors. The firm has served over 2,000 clients globally, delivering fully remote property and tax solutions.

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