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2026 Fireworks Stand Licensing Period Now Open

The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) announces that the application period for temporary firework stand licenses is now open.

DLCP is accepting applications for temporary firework stands from May 15, 2026 – June 26, 2026.

Apply For a Temporary Firework Stand License

Required Documentation

To be issued a license, applicants must meet the following requirements and possess:

  • Application
  • A Building Permit
  • A valid Tax Registration and Clean Hands Certificate

The temporary firework sales fee is $99.00.

Applications must be submitted no later than June 26, 2026 at 4:30 pm. Late submissions will not be accepted.

DLCP cooperates with other District of Columbia Government agencies to ensure applicants/licensees comply with all applicable DC Official Codes and Municipal Regulations. The agency reserves the right to request additional documentation and/or proof of inspection(s). Paper applications not accepted.

Learn more about prerequisite requirements from the Department of Buildings: Firework Stand Permits for New and Returning Applicants

If you have any questions or need further assistance, please contact [email protected] or (202) 671-4500.

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2026 Fireworks Stand Licensing Period Now Open

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