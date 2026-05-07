Influential Women Profiles Doris Thomas: Founder and CEO of Never The Less, Inc.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faith-Driven Mentor and Community Leader Empowers At-Risk Teen Girls and Boys Through Purpose, Compassion, and Transformational Support ProgramsCincinnati, Ohio — Doris Thomas is the Founder and CEO of Never The Less, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering at-risk teen girls and young women to discover their purpose, strength, and authentic identity. Through mentorship, educational support, and community-centered programming, Doris has built an organization focused on helping young women recognize their value, develop confidence, and believe in their ability to shape meaningful futures.Describing herself as a “Dream Manager,” Doris is passionate about helping young people awaken dreams that may once have felt impossible. Her work is rooted in the belief that every child possesses unique gifts, talents, and purpose. Through programs that inspire, challenge, and uplift, Never The Less creates safe and affirming environments where girls are encouraged to grow emotionally, socially, and academically while developing resilience and self-worth.After retiring from The Cincinnati Enquirer, Doris courageously stepped into what she describes as the calling placed on her heart — serving and mentoring young women within her community. Based at 7162 Reading Rd, Suite 1010 in Roselawn, Never The Less provides mentorship, encouragement, educational support, and life guidance for vulnerable youth navigating difficult circumstances.Doris leads with faith, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to the girls she serves. She believes deeply in meeting young people where they are emotionally and personally, offering consistent support while helping them build confidence, accountability, and hope for the future.A graduate of Rust College, Doris earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and has spent decades developing leadership, public speaking, mentoring, and community engagement skills that now shape the foundation of her nonprofit work. Her service also extends into volunteer efforts supporting juvenile detention programs and other community initiatives focused on vulnerable youth.Doris Thomas has expanded a vision of mentorship into a growing movement that empowers youth across the community. What began as a safe space for girls to build confidence, self-worth, and life skills has evolved into multiple impactful programs reaching children and teens in schools, neighborhoods, and community settings. Camp E.V.E. (Emerging Virtuous Entrepreneurs), an entrepreneurship and leadership program for girls ages 14–16, teaches business planning, marketing, budgeting, branding, interviewing, and public speaking. Girls who complete the program earn paid internships, giving them real-world experience while building confidence and career readiness. Nevertheless, now serves students inside Cincinnati Public Schools through partnerships with Woodward Career Technical High School and Frederick Douglass Elementary School, where youth participate in emotional wellness, violence prevention, and personal development programming. This summer, programming is expanding into local recreation spaces through partnerships with community centers operated by the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.Responding to requests from parents and the community, Never The Less has also launched Pawns2Kynzs, a mentoring program for young men ages 12–17 that uses the game of chess as a metaphor for life strategy, decision-making, patience, discipline, and leadership. Through chess-based lessons, boys learn how every move has consequences and how planning, character, and vision can shape their future. Additionally, the Bridging The Gap Program supports youth transitioning from detention back into the community, helping them reconnect with purpose, mentorship, accountability, and positive pathways for success. Through these expanding efforts, Doris Thomas continues to create opportunities that inspire youth to believe in theirDoris attributes her success to faith, purpose-driven leadership, compassion, persistence, and her refusal to give up on the young people she serves. She believes listening carefully to youth, understanding their lived experiences, and adapting support systems when traditional programs fall short have been essential to creating meaningful and lasting impact.One of the most meaningful pieces of career advice Doris has received is to remain rooted in faith and purpose, listen closely to the community being served, and lead with integrity. She believes genuine impact is never about titles or recognition, but rather about serving others with sincerity, consistency, and love.According to Doris, some of the greatest challenges facing organizations serving at-risk youth include securing sustainable funding while addressing systemic barriers, recurring cycles of detention, and the deep emotional trauma many young people experience. At the same time, she sees powerful opportunities through early-intervention education, school partnerships, creative arts programming, mentorship initiatives, and community-based violence prevention programs designed to create long-term support systems for vulnerable youth and families.The values most important to Doris in both her professional and personal life are faith, service, compassion, integrity, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in the potential of every child. She is especially passionate about creating safe spaces where the youth feel valued, respected, supported, and empowered to thrive emotionally and socially.Driven by purpose and guided by faith, Doris Thomas continues to make a profound impact throughout her community, helping countless young women and men recognize their worth, pursue their dreams, and build stronger futures filled with hope, confidence, and opportunity.Learn More about Doris Thomas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/doris-thomas or through her website, https://neverthelessinc.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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