Handel’s Ice Cream Expands in Northwest Las Vegas with New Centennial Location

Grand Opening May 14; Northwest Las Vegas Owners Celebrate Long-Awaited Third Local Shop

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is officially expanding its Nevada footprint. The newest location is in Northwest Las Vegas at 6491 North Durango Drive, near Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center. The shop will celebrate its official Grand Opening on Thursday, May 14.The Grand Opening festivities start with a balloon artist from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., guests can spin the prize wheel for a chance to win delicious treats, including free cones, pints, quarts, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, and hurricanes.The new location is owned and operated by Mandy Trotter. This opening marks a significant milestone for the family, joining their successful locations at Charleston & Fort Apache and Decatur & Rice. After moving to the Northwest Las Vegas area from Utah four years ago, the Trotters are now opening their third Las Vegas shop, a project they have been eager to complete since signing their very first lease with the brand."We fell in love with the ice cream and the brand when our daughter worked for Handel’s in high school," said Mandy Trotter, Owner of Handel’s Northwest Las Vegas. "My husband has always been inquisitive, asking the owner questions every time we went in. One day, he came home and said, ‘We’re going to open up an ice cream store. Now, nearly ten years later, we are so excited to finally open the doors to this specific location for the community."The 1,800-square-foot scoop shop will offer 48 rotating flavors, pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and catering services. The shop will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.Beyond premium treats, the owners aim to support local schools and organizations through fundraising and partnerships, and to be a trusted employer for local youth.For more information about Handel’s Centennial, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/centennial /, or follow them on Facebook at Handel's Northwest Las Vegas or on Instagram @Handelsnwlv About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

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