Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Reveals What Moms Actually Want For Mother’s Day Brunch

65 years of family traditions and real sales data point to mom want eggs

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother’s Day is one of the busiest dining days of the year, and at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery , more than six decades of Sunday mornings tell the same story: Mom wants eggs. This year, Perkins puts that tradition front and center by introducing the Unofficial Mother’s Day Brunch Favorites list, a collection built not from trends or guesswork, but from the real choices families make every year when they gather around the table to celebrate the women who hold it all together.By looking at the top-selling menu items ordered on Mother’s Day, Perkins identified the dishes that families return to year after year. Perkins serves fresh-cracked eggs every day at every location, and on Mother’s Day, guests make those eggs the clear centerpiece.The Unofficial Favorites list spotlights the top-performing items that families count on most:Build-A-Breakfast: The undisputed first choice for families, this crowd-pleaser accounts for more than 11% of all transactions during Mother’s Day week. Every guest builds the plate exactly the way they like it, which makes it the perfect fit for a holiday all about celebrating one very special person.Signature Omelets: The Everything Omelet, BYO Omelet, and Granny’s Omelet all hold steady in the top ten on Mother’s Day every year. Families trust these dishes because they deliver real, satisfying food with the kind of care that feels right for a day worth celebrating.Hearty Classics: The Country Skillet, Hearty Man’s Combo, and Triple Egg Dare Ya, keep earning their spot on the holiday table. These are the plates that leave nobody hungry and everybody happy.“Mother’s Day is one of our favorite days of the year because it reminds us why we do this,” said Matt Carpenter, Brand President for Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. “Families choose Perkins because they know they will have good food, generous portions, and a warm place to gather. Our data simply confirms what we already believe, when families sit down together on Mother’s Day, they want real comfort food made with care.”Families ready to treat mom to a meal she will love visit any participating Perkins location on Sunday, May 10. Guests who want to finish brunch on a sweet note will find the Strawberry Freshtival lineup waiting, including Strawberry Pie and the new Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cold Brew.Guests can enjoy the perks of great taste by joining the Perkins e-Club . Members receive 20% off their next visit just for signing up, along with exclusive offers delivered straight to their inbox. For more information about Perkins, including locations and menu, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com About Perkins Restaurant & BakeryPerkins Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved family dining destination for more than 65 years, known for its all-day breakfast, hearty meals, and fresh-baked pies made daily. Perkins serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Perkins continues to serve up classic comfort food and moments that matter.

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