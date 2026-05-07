Tyese Gillespie, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as President and Managing Director of On The Mark Locators, LLC

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility Infrastructure and Project Management Leader Advancing Public Safety, Workforce Development, and Operational Excellence Through Underground Utility Locating ServicesTyese T. Gillespie is a respected business operations and project management leader with more than 15 years of experience in utility infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and government contracting. She serves as President and Managing Director of On The Mark Locators, LLC, a private underground utility locating firm she co-founded in 2016 with a mission centered on public safety, infrastructure protection, and safe construction practices.In her leadership role, Tyese oversees project management, proposal development, budgeting, operational strategy, and business growth across private, state, and government contracts. Her work focuses on helping prevent underground utility damage, reducing safety risks, and ensuring construction projects proceed safely and efficiently through accurate utility locating and compliance practices.Tyese’s professional journey began within the utility industry in customer service and billing, where she developed an early understanding of regulatory requirements, compliance procedures, and operational systems. As her career progressed, she expanded into damage-claim billing, Miss Utility 811 training, rate analysis, and senior project management roles with major utility organizations, including Exelon and Atlantic City Electric.These experiences provided Tyese with both strong analytical expertise and hands-on operational knowledge, which now serve as the foundation for her leadership style and business strategy. She has built a reputation for combining operational discipline with practical field experience while fostering long-term client relationships and building sustainable systems designed for growth and accountability.Beyond her work leading On The Mark Locators, Tyese is deeply committed to workforce development, safety education, and community engagement. She serves on the Job Corps Wilmington Workforce Advisory Council and maintains advisory involvement related to utility safety and 811 best practices. Through these efforts, she actively advocates for industry awareness, safety training, workforce preparation, and the development of stronger career pathways within the utility and infrastructure sectors.Tyese attributes her success to resilience, continuous learning, and a willingness to trust herself through both successes and challenges. She believes her ability to adapt, remain persistent, and learn through trial and error has played a major role in her personal and professional growth. She also credits much of her development to the mentors, advisors, and trusted professional partners who have supported and challenged her throughout her journey as a business owner and leader.One of the most meaningful pieces of career advice Tyese has received is the importance of surrounding herself with mentors and advisors who provide guidance, accountability, and perspective. She believes this advice became especially valuable during her transition from corporate utility work into entrepreneurship and business ownership, helping her navigate leadership responsibilities with greater confidence and clarity.For young women entering the industry, Tyese encourages them to trust themselves, remain open to learning opportunities, and avoid fearing mistakes. She believes growth often comes through experience, adaptation, and perseverance. She also emphasizes the importance of building strong support systems and professional networks that allow women to grow their careers and businesses while protecting their well-being and maintaining balance in their personal lives.According to Tyese, some of the biggest challenges facing the utility infrastructure industry today include workforce shortages, extensive safety training requirements, and the complexity of navigating public-sector contracting processes. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity through federal infrastructure investment, industry expansion, and the creation of stronger workforce development and skilled training pipelines.The values most important to Tyese in both her professional and personal life are safety, integrity, accountability, and community. She is deeply committed to creating sustainable opportunities for her team through education, mentorship, and career development while maintaining a strong focus on family and work-life balance.Known for her thoughtful leadership, operational expertise, and dedication to public service, Tyese T. Gillespie continues helping shape safer infrastructure systems and stronger workforce opportunities while advancing excellence throughout the utility locating industry.Learn More about Tyese Gillespie:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tyese-Gillespie Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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