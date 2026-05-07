Warshafsky Law Highlights Rising Motorcycle Accident Risks in Wisconsin as Riding Season Returns

Warshafsky Law raises awareness of motorcycle accident risks in Wisconsin as riding season begins, focusing on safety, injuries, and insurance.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As motorcycle season begins across Wisconsin and the wider Midwest, Warshafsky Law is drawing attention to the increased risk of motorcycle accidents, injuries, and insurance challenges facing riders on the road. The firm’s motorcycle accident lawyers are encouraging riders to stay informed and take precautions during one of the busiest times of year.

Warmer weather brings a surge in motorcycle activity throughout the region, particularly in and around Milwaukee, a major hub for riders traveling between Wisconsin, Illinois, and the greater Midwest. Seasonal traffic is further amplified by motorcycle events and rallies, with thousands of riders passing through the state over the coming months.

Recent data highlights the risks. In 2024, there were 6,228 motorcyclist fatalities nationwide. This represents one of the highest levels of rider fatalities since 1975. While motorcycles account for just 3% of all registered vehicles and 0.6% of total vehicle miles traveled, they represented 15% of all traffic fatalities this past year.

Wisconsin ranks among the more dangerous states for motorcyclists. In 2024, the state recorded 2,148 motorcycle crashes and 102 fatalities, continuing a trend where motorcyclists are significantly overrepresented in fatal incidents relative to their share of road users.

Motorcycle accidents often result in severe injuries due to the limited protection riders have compared to other motorists. Common outcomes include traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, fractures, and long-term disabilities. These incidents can have lasting financial and personal consequences, often requiring the support of an experienced lawyer to navigate recovery and legal claims.

In addition to traditional motorcycles, newer trends are contributing to changing risk patterns. The growing popularity of high-performance sport bikes and the rise of electric bikes (e-bikes) are introducing a younger demographic of riders, many of whom may have less experience on the road. This shift is contributing to new safety considerations, particularly in urban areas and high-traffic corridors.

Warshafsky Law notes that many motorcycle accidents are caused by negligent drivers rather than rider error. Common factors include failure to yield, distracted driving, unsafe lane changes, and misjudging a motorcycle’s speed or distance. In many cases, motorcycle accident lawyers see insurance companies attempting to shift blame onto riders, making it even more important to have proper legal representation.

Beyond the immediate impact of a crash, injured riders often face a complex claims process. Insurance companies may attempt to minimize payouts through tactics such as disputing liability, downplaying injuries, or offering early settlements before the full extent of damages is understood. Working with a knowledgeable lawyer can help ensure that claims are properly evaluated and pursued.

With motorcycle traffic expected to remain high throughout the summer months, riders are encouraged to take proactive safety measures, including wearing protective gear, increasing visibility, and remaining alert in high-risk conditions such as evening hours and weekends when accidents are more common.

As part of its seasonal focus, Warshafsky Law is emphasizing the importance of understanding legal rights and documenting evidence following an accident. Speaking with a qualified lawyer early in the process can help riders better protect their health, finances, and long-term recovery.

About Warshafsky Law

Warshafsky Law is a Milwaukee-based personal injury law firm with more than 60 years of experience representing injured clients across Wisconsin. Known for achieving some of the largest verdicts and settlements in the state, the firm handles a wide range of cases including motorcycle accidents, car accidents, and wrongful death claims. With a team of experienced lawyers, medical and investigative experts, Warshafsky Law is committed to securing maximum compensation while advocating for safer communities through its legal work.

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