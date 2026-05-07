Maureen Lincoln, PE, Recognized by Influential Women, Founder and Director of Engineering at Kerelaw Engineering

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mechanical Engineer and Product Development Leader Helps Innovators Transform Ideas into Market-Ready Products Through Engineering, Prototyping, and Commercialization ExpertiseMaureen Lincoln, PE, is the Founder and Director of Engineering at Kerelaw Engineering, P.C., a Bronx-based engineering and product design agency specializing in hardware product development and commercialization. Since founding the company in 2016, Maureen has led a hands-on engineering team focused on transforming innovative concepts into practical, manufacturable, and market-ready products.At Kerelaw Engineering, Maureen oversees the full product development lifecycle, guiding clients from early-stage research and development through engineering, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing preparation. Her work emphasizes intuitive design, functionality, manufacturability, and cost-effective engineering solutions that align with both business objectives and market demands.A graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Maureen earned her Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1987. She began her career with General Electric Aircraft Engine Group, where she developed a strong technical foundation before advancing through a variety of engineering and executive leadership roles within the corporate sector.Recognizing the importance of combining technical expertise with business strategy, Maureen later earned an MBA from Baruch College, further strengthening her capabilities in operations, commercialization, and product strategy. Throughout her career, she has successfully developed R&D platforms, built pilot production capabilities, and mentored engineering teams while maintaining a strong focus on innovation and job creation.Maureen’s extensive product development experience spans multiple industries, including automotive, industrial, consumer products, and medical technologies. Her ability to blend engineering precision with industrial design insight and market awareness has helped clients successfully bring innovative products to market while balancing performance, aesthetics, manufacturability, and user experience.She attributes her success largely to her passion for engineering and lifelong enthusiasm for mathematics and problem-solving. Even during high school, Maureen was drawn to math and technical challenges, interests that ultimately fueled her decision to pursue engineering as a career. That passion continues to drive her work today, both within her company and through her mentorship of aspiring engineers and startups.In addition to leading Kerelaw Engineering, Maureen is deeply committed to mentoring interns, collaborating with entrepreneurs, and supporting innovators as they develop practical engineering solutions with real-world applications. She believes strong engineering fundamentals, curiosity, and persistence are essential to long-term success in product development and innovation.For young women entering the engineering industry, Maureen encourages them to remain focused on long-term objectives while continuously evaluating and improving their skills. She emphasizes the importance of testing and stressing technologies early in development, staying actively involved in technical work, and relying on sound engineering principles to maximize commercial success and product reliabilityKnown for her hands-on leadership style, technical expertise, and commitment to innovation, Maureen Lincoln continues to make a meaningful impact within engineering and product development while helping clients turn ideas into successful products that serve real market needs. And fittingly for a lifelong engineer and mathematician, her favorite number remains pi.Learn More about Maureen Lincoln:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/maureen-lincoln or through her website, https://kerelaw.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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