PARADYSE Homes Partners With OXO Living to Offer 80-Year Freehold-Equivalent Bali Villa Co-Ownership

The Bank, a luxury four-bedroom villa in Pererenan The Bank's Outdoor Pool The Bank's Outdoor Rooftop Photo of PARADYSE Team (from left to right): Cedric Santika (Senior Sales), Marcus Jilla (Co-Founder), Yahya Patri (CRM Marketing Lead), Sadhu Pranawa (Senior Sales), Marius Scholinz (Co-Founder), Lalu Jaya (Creative Director) PARADYSE Homes Logo

INDONESIA, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PARADYSE Homes , a Bali-based proptech platform, announced a partnership with premium lifestyle developer OXO Living to offer managed co-ownership shares in The Bank, a luxury four-bedroom villa in Pererenan. The property is the first on the PARADYSE platform to offer an 80-year freehold-equivalent structure, providing international buyers with a rare, long-term ownership opportunity in one of Bali's most sought-after districts.A one-eighth share in The Bank starts at US$116,300, which includes pro-rata property acquisition costs, premium furnishings, purchase costs, and PARADYSE's managed ownership service. Four of the eight available shares have already been sold."Freehold-equivalent property in Bali is rare, especially in a prime lifestyle district like Pererenan," said Marius Scholinz, Co-Founder and CEO of PARADYSE Homes. "Through our partnership with OXO, we're giving international buyers access to a premium Bali asset that would normally require a much larger capital commitment, while still providing the company structure, legal coordination, management, and owner experience PARADYSE is built around."Understanding the 80-Year Freehold-Equivalent StructureFor international buyers, navigating Bali property titles is often the most complex part of an acquisition. While foreign individuals cannot directly own Hak Milik (true freehold) land in Indonesia, they can participate in a Hak Guna Bangunan (HGB) structure through a foreign-owned Indonesian company (PT PMA).The Bank is structured through this HGB framework, providing government-backed tenure of up to 80 years (a 30-year initial term, a 20-year extension, and a 30-year renewal). This freehold-adjacent structure offers longer legal tenure and stronger resale positioning than standard 25-to-30-year leasehold agreements that are most common foreign property ownership structures in Bali. PARADYSE manages the legal structuring, holding the property through a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to ring-fence the asset and protect co-owners.A Competitive Alternative to US and European Co-OwnershipManaged co-ownership has grown rapidly globally, but entry prices in Western markets remain high. Publicly available market references indicate that shares on European platforms like MYNE and August often start between €199,000 and €405,000, while US-focused Pacaso shares frequently start above US$400,000.At US$116,300 for a one-eighth share, The Bank offers a materially lower entry point for a large-format, design-led villa in Asia's strongest lifestyle property market. Each share provides 44 nights of annual personal usage. Unused nights can be entered into PARADYSE's managed short-term rental program, which currently projects a 7.6 percent net rental yield and approximately 8 percent capital appreciation for this property.Inside The Bank by OXODeveloped by OXO Living, a boutique developer with a portfolio of over 70 premium villas, The Bank combines European-designed architecture with Bali's coastal lifestyle. The property features 350 square meters of built area on a 252-square-meter plot, including four en-suite bedrooms, a private pool, a 40-square-meter rooftop, and an in-home sauna. Located in a serene riverside enclave in Pererenan, the villa is minutes from Canggu, Pererenan Beach, and leading wellness venues.About PARADYSE HomesPARADYSE Homes is a Bali-based proptech platform enabling managed co-ownership and full-property acquisitions of luxury villas. Backed by Iterative.vc and The LAB, the company provides end-to-end services covering property sourcing, legal structuring, furnishing, property management, and rental operations. PARADYSE supports international buyers seeking Bali property exposure without the complexity of managing a villa remotely.

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