Printify reveals how to make money with AI: From side hustles to scalable businesses

How to Make Money With AI

New 2026 guide shows how creators can use AI tools, Print on Demand, and automation to launch income streams with low startup costs

AI is changing what’s possible for everyday entrepreneurs. With accessible tools and Printify’s fulfillment network, creators can move from idea to product launch faster than ever.” — Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printify, a leading Print on Demand platform, has released a new guide showing creators, entrepreneurs, and beginners how to make money with AI in 2026. The resource breaks down 15 practical strategies for turning artificial intelligence into income, from side hustles and freelance services to scalable online businesses.The guide explains how AI has evolved from a trend into a practical toolkit for earning online. With tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney, DALL·E, Canva AI, and automation platforms, users can create products, content, services, and digital assets faster and with fewer upfront costs than traditional business models.Printify puts AI-powered Print on Demand at the center of online entrepreneurshipPrintify highlights AI-driven Print on Demand as one of the most accessible ways for beginners to start earning. Creators can use AI art generators to design t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, posters, phone cases, and more, then sell them through Printify without holding inventory or managing fulfillment.The guide explains that sellers can open a free Printify account, generate product designs with AI, upload them to Printify’s Product Creator, connect a store to Etsy or Shopify, and promote products through channels like TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram Reels.“AI is changing what’s possible for everyday entrepreneurs,” said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify. “With accessible tools and Printify’s fulfillment network, creators can move from idea to product launch faster than ever, testing side hustles and scaling the ones that work.”Guide answers how to make money with AI across 15 business modelsThe guide’s “how to make money with AI” section covers three main paths: selling AI-generated products, offering AI-powered services, and building scalable income streams. Printify identifies Print on Demand, digital products, AI-generated art, content writing, social media management, blogging, YouTube automation, affiliate marketing, chatbots, SEO services, and AI tools as key opportunities.For beginners, the guide points to Print on Demand and AI-assisted content writing as fast, low-risk entry points. For more advanced entrepreneurs, it explores custom GPT agents, prompt engineering, micro-SaaS tools, and AI-powered automation.Printify explores how to start a business with AIA dedicated section explains how to start a print on demand business using AI and Printify. The process includes choosing a niche, creating original AI-generated designs, applying them to products in Printify’s Catalog, connecting a storefront, launching listings, and using marketing channels to test demand.Printify emphasizes that AI handles much of the creative work, while Printify manages production and shipping. This combination gives entrepreneurs a low-overhead way to validate product ideas and grow without the risks of bulk inventory or traditional retail operations.Guide addresses how to make money fast with realistic scaling expectationsThe guide also discusses how to make $100 a day by treating AI income as a scalable business rather than a quick-win shortcut. Printify frames this goal around compounding growth: testing niches, improving products, automating workflows, expanding marketing channels, and reinvesting in what works.While the guide notes that individual results vary, it outlines earning potential across different AI business models, including Print on Demand, AI content writing, social media management, SEO services, online courses, affiliate marketing, and micro-SaaS products.Printify highlights tools, timelines, and common mistakesThe guide compares top AI tools by category, including ChatGPT, Jasper, Claude, Midjourney, DALL·E, Adobe Firefly, Pictory, Synthesia, Descript, Zapier, Make, Julius AI, and Printify for eCommerce. It also includes estimated earning potential and time-to-start ranges for each method.Printify also warns beginners against common mistakes, including trying too many strategies at once, publishing unedited AI content, ignoring marketing, over-investing in tools before earning, and expecting overnight results.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading Print on Demand platform that helps entrepreneurs create and sell custom products online without inventory or upfront risk. By connecting users with a global network of print providers and seamless eCommerce integrations, Printify empowers millions of merchants to launch and scale online businesses worldwide.

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