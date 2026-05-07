From Bouquets to Breaks: The Rise of Wellness Gifting

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Mother's Day approaches, gifting trends are shifting from traditional flowers and greeting cards to more meaningful, wellness-focused presents. While flowers and greeting cards continue to be expressions of love, there is a growing demand for gifts that encourage mothers to rest, recharge, and promote emotional well-being. Early insights from gifting platform GiftstoIndia24x7 indicate a 30–35% increase in demand for wellness hampers and self-care gifts compared to the same period last year.Motherhood often involves constant multitasking, emotional caregiving, and placing family needs above personal time. This growing awareness has led many families to rethink what meaningful appreciation looks like. Instead of limiting celebrations to traditional gifts, there is a stronger focus on offering mothers something they rarely prioritize for themselves—time to pause and care for their own mental health.When it comes to Mother’s Day gifts, wellness gifts are gaining popularity. Internal data further highlights that over 60% of Mother’s Day orders in the wellness category are being placed by customers living away from their hometowns, signaling a growing preference for meaningful, comfort-driven gifting among long-distance families. Curated wellness hampers, calming teas, scented candles, spa essentials, journals, and personalized comfort gifts are emerging as preferred choices because they combine thoughtfulness with practical value. These gifts are designed not only to delight but also to create moments of calm and comfort within busy daily routines.The changing trend also reflects a larger shift in gifting intention. Rather than grand gestures alone, these days the priority is on utility-driven gifts that support mothers' everyday well-being. A thoughtfully selected self-care hamper, a relaxation set, or a comfort-focused personalized gift communicates a deeper understanding of a mother’s needs than conventional gifting alone. Spa vouchers and wellness retreat gift cards are also gaining traction, offering experiential value and flexibility. This evolution in gifting highlights how emotional connection is becoming central to celebration. Gifts that promote rest and self-care acknowledge the invisible emotional labor mothers carry every day and convey empathy, support, and gratitude.According to GiftstoIndia24x7, Mother's Day gifting centers on wellness, comfort, and emotional value, with the gift's purpose extending beyond the occasion to contribute to meaningful everyday care. For many mothers today, the most thoughtful gift may not simply be flowers but the reminder that their own well-being matters too.Mr. Amit Desai, CEO of GiftstoIndia24x7, believes that thoughtful gifting has created significant demand in today’s market. "Beyond flowers and cakes, we’re seeing a clear rise in demand for wellness hampers and self-care kits,” says Amit Desai, CEO of GiftstoIndia24x7. “For customers living away from home, these gifts offer a way to send comfort and care in a more meaningful form. These gifts are a way to send comfort and care in a more meaningful form.” As Mother’s Day evolves, gifting is becoming less about tradition and more about intention—reflecting a deeper shift toward care, comfort, and emotional well-being.

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