Governor Abbott Appoints Bauer As Judge Of The 156th Judicial District Court In Aransas, Bee, Live Oak, McMullen, And San Patricio Counties
TEXAS, May 6 - May 6, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Boyd Bauer as Judge of the 156th Judicial District Court in Aransas, Bee, Live Oak, McMullen, and San Patricio Counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2026.
Boyd Bauer of Beeville is an attorney and solo practitioner at Boyd W. Bauer, Attorney at Law, P.C. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, he previously served as past president of the Rotary Club of Beeville, and on the Bee County Chamber of Commerce. Bauer received a Bachelor of Arts in English from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from the South Texas College of Law Houston.
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