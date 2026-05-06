Governor Abbott Releases 2026 Report To The People Of Texas

TEXAS, May 6 - May 6, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released his 2026 Report to the People of Texas looking back over all that was accomplished in 2025 and sharing his vision and priorities for the year ahead. Released in interim years when the Texas Legislature does not meet and no formal State of the State address is given, this is the Governor’s sixth Report to the People since taking office in 2015.

“Texas is the land of opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. "We believe in hard work and in high expectations. We value our faith, our families, and our freedom. Texas isn’t just another state. It’s our home and heritage. When challenges arise, so do Texans. As we look ahead, we will keep building a stronger, more prosperous Texas for generations to come.”

The Report to the People features updates on the bold promises made and promises kept to the people of Texas. Texas will continue to secure the border and keep Texans safe, defend freedom, life, and property rights, and ensure every child has access to a great education.

Along with a summary of legislation signed into law by the Governor following the 89th Legislative Sessions, the most consequential in Texas history, the report provides an overview of the state’s dominance in attracting job-creating business investment and the programs managed within the Office of the Governor to expand economic opportunity, enhance public safety, and ensure a high quality of life in every region of the state.

In celebration of volunteerism, the report also focuses on Texans serving Texans in their communities, plus a personal lookback from First Lady Cecilia Abbott.

Read the 2026 Governor's Report to the People of Texas.