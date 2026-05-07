New Music Alert Shake the Shame from This is not America (Claes Bang, renowned Danish actor and musician)

Shake the Shame from This is not America (Claes Bang, renowned Danish actor and musician) Shake the Shame from This is not America

Track Title: Shake the Shame Genre: Pop Launch Date: 1st May 2026 ISRC Code: QM6N22641768

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Danish actor Claes Bang, known internationally for his leading roles in The Square, BBC’s Dracula, Robert Eggers’ The Northman, and Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters, has long maintained a passionate parallel career in music under the moniker This is not America.As the sole permanent member of This is not America, Bang has been writing and releasing original songs since 2008. For the actor, music serves as a vital creative outlet and personal antidote to the collaborative, director-driven world of film and theatre.“Writing songs is a process where there’s no other boss than me,” says Bang. “It’s been a necessary relief and a source of pure creative freedom for years.”The name This is not America is taken from the David Bowie track and carries no political meaning. It was originally chosen as a practical alias to help his music gain radio airplay in Denmark, where stations at the time were reluctant to play material from actors.Bang continues to write, record, and release new music from his base in Copenhagen under the This is not America project.About This is not AmericaThis is not America is the musical project of Danish actor Claes Bang. Since 2008 he has released original songs under this name, balancing his celebrated international acting career with a deeply personal songwriting practice.ContactFor interviews, music, or press inquiries:This is not AmericaEmail: claesbang@gmail.com

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