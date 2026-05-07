Influential Women Spotlights Denise Barton, PhD, SHRM-SCP, SPHR: President and CEO of Fuzion Effect, LLC

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Resources Strategist, Educator, and Organizational Development Leader Helps Organizations Build Inclusive, High-Performing Workplace CulturesRaleigh, North Carolina — Denise Barton, PhD, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, is a distinguished educator, consultant, and organizational development strategist recognized for her expertise in leadership development, human resources, organizational culture, and employee engagement. As President and CEO of Fuzion Effect, LLC, Dr. Barton partners with organizations to navigate complex workplace challenges while helping build inclusive, high-performing cultures that support long-term growth and organizational success.With extensive experience in HR leadership, talent development, and organizational change management, Dr. Barton has built a reputation for combining strategic insight with practical solutions that help organizations strengthen leadership effectiveness, improve employee engagement, and create healthier workplace environments. Her consulting work focuses on aligning people strategies with business objectives while supporting sustainable organizational transformation.In addition to leading her consulting practice, Dr. Barton is deeply committed to education and mentorship. She currently serves as Senior Professor of Business Administration at Wake Technical Community College and as an Adjunct Professor at Campbell University. Over the course of more than two decades in higher education, she has taught business administration and human resource management, developed curriculum, mentored students, and led study-abroad programs designed to expand global and professional perspectives.Her teaching philosophy centers on practical problem-solving, leadership development, and preparing students to thrive within increasingly dynamic and evolving organizational environments. Dr. Barton is passionate about helping students and professionals strengthen both technical and interpersonal skills while developing the confidence needed to lead effectively.Dr. Barton earned her PhD in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resource Management from National University and also holds an MBA from Campbell University. Her extensive credentials include designation as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), Certified NLP Practitioner, and Emotional Intelligence Facilitator through BlueEQ™.Recognized as a leader in both business and education, Dr. Barton has received multiple honors throughout her career, including the Excellence in Teaching Award from Wake Technical Community College and the Adult & Online Education Raleigh Campus Professor of the Year Award from Campbell University. She also remains actively involved in professional organizations, including the Society for Human Resource Management Raleigh Metro Chapter and the Women’s Forum of North Carolina.Dr. Barton attributes her success to continuous learning, a commitment to mentoring others, and her ability to balance strategic thinking with practical execution. She believes managing consulting, teaching, and leadership responsibilities over the years taught her the importance of adaptability, resilience, and remaining solutions-focused regardless of the environment or challenge.One of the most valuable pieces of career advice Dr. Barton has received is to pace herself and recognize when to step back instead of constantly pushing forward. She believes this perspective has helped her maintain longevity in her career while allowing her to focus on high-impact work that creates meaningful and sustainable results.For young women entering business, HR, and organizational leadership fields, Dr. Barton encourages them to seek mentorship early, invest consistently in professional development, and prioritize strong interpersonal communication skills. She believes understanding organizational dynamics, learning how to navigate change, and developing emotional intelligence are critical components of long-term leadership success.According to Dr. Barton, one of the most significant challenges facing organizations today involves navigating inclusion, engagement, and generational workforce integration. At the same time, she believes there is tremendous opportunity for organizations willing to invest in leadership development, employee growth, and inclusive workplace cultures that support collaboration, innovation, and long-term retention.The values most important to Dr. Barton in both her professional and personal life are integrity, continuous learning, mentorship, inclusion, faith, and community engagement. She is also passionate about creativity and personal expression through activities such as painting and dancing, believing these outlets contribute to personal balance, emotional wellness, and meaningful human connection.Through her work in consulting, education, and leadership development, Dr. Denise Barton continues helping organizations and individuals navigate change, strengthen leadership capabilities, and create workplace cultures where people and businesses can thrive together.Learn More about Dr. Denise Barton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/denise-barton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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