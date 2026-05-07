Influential Women Features Ana Thompson: Chief Marketing and Operations Officer at Wholesale Recruiting Solutions, LLC

LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family-Owned Recruiting Leader Combines Operational Strategy, Marketing Expertise, and Advocacy to Drive Growth, Equity, and Opportunity in Electrical Distribution RecruitingLibertyville, Illinois — Ana Thompson is the Chief Marketing and Operations Officer and co-owner of Wholesale Recruiting Solutions, LLC, a family-owned recruitment agency specializing in the electrical distribution industry. Working alongside her mother-in-law and husband, Ana plays a central role in driving the company’s strategic growth, operational efficiency, and marketing initiatives while helping clients connect with top industry talent through a personalized, relationship-driven approach.In her dual leadership role, Ana oversees strategic marketing campaigns, social media management, newsletters, analytics, CRM systems, and day-to-day operational processes that allow recruiters to focus on building meaningful client and candidate relationships. Leveraging her knowledge of the electrical distribution sector and prior recruiting experience, she develops targeted marketing strategies designed to resonate with industry professionals while streamlining operations to maximize efficiency and results.Ana’s professional journey reflects resilience, adaptability, and a willingness to embrace new opportunities across industries and countries. Before entering the recruiting field in 2022, her career included work in interior design, serving as a flight attendant in Brazil, and working as an au pair after moving to the United States. Her diverse background provided her with a unique perspective on communication, relationship-building, service, and cultural adaptability.Following an unexpected layoff, Ana and her mother-in-law transformed adversity into opportunity by launching Wholesale Recruiting Solutions together. Their vision centered on creating a recruitment firm rooted in personal connection, industry expertise, and long-term partnerships. Today, Ana continues helping grow the family business while fostering a culture grounded in professionalism, mentorship, collaboration, and integrity.Beyond her professional work, Ana is deeply passionate about advocacy, equity, and community impact. She actively supports causes related to working mothers, immigrant entrepreneurship, LGBTQIA2S+ inclusiveness, and leadership advancement for women in male-dominated industries such as STEM and electrical distribution. She is also a strong advocate for pay transparency, inclusive hiring practices, and mentorship opportunities for young professionals entering underrepresented fields.Ana attributes much of her success to being raised by strong women and to the mentorship she received from her mother-in-law, Prudence Thompson, and her aunt, Marlise Zonta. She believes their guidance, combined with a deeply instilled work ethic and commitment to persistence, shaped the way she approaches leadership, business, and life.She describes Prudence Thompson as a tremendous source of inspiration whose confidence, humor, determination, and leadership continue to influence her daily. Ana admires Prudence’s ability to approach every challenge with competence and heart while earning the trust and respect of those around her through knowledge, experience, and unwavering dedication.Ana also credits her aunt and “fairy godmother,” Marlise Zonta, with helping shape her personal and professional development. Marlise played a significant role in raising and mentoring her alongside her mother, teaching her lessons in professionalism, persistence, integrity, confidence, and business etiquette. From the importance of a firm handshake to the value of leading with determination and respect, Ana believes these lessons continue guiding her leadership philosophy and work ethic today.For young women entering her industry, Ana encourages them to be bold, confident, and unapologetic about taking up space professionally. She believes women belong in every room they enter and should never allow others to minimize their value, intelligence, or potential. Raised by resilient women who modeled strength and perseverance, Ana strongly encourages women to work hard, sharpen their skills, seek meaningful mentorship, and refuse to negotiate away their worth.Although she recognizes that industries such as electrical distribution and recruiting can still be male-dominated, Ana believes women have tremendous opportunities to create change by excelling professionally while supporting future generations of women leaders. She emphasizes that every woman who succeeds helps widen opportunities for the women who follow behind her.Ana sees several significant challenges within today’s workforce landscape, including age bias, prolonged hiring processes, and companies underbudgeting salaries. She also understands firsthand the challenge of balancing motherhood while reentering the workforce, especially while navigating life and career transitions in a different country. However, she believes these challenges also create opportunities to advocate for greater equity, stronger workplace inclusivity, and healthier systems that better support working parents and diverse talent.The values most important to Ana in both her professional and personal life are resilience, determination, creativity, and family. She describes her husband, Jake, and their son as the foundation of her life and greatest motivation. Outside of work, Ana enjoys painting, drawing, scrapbooking, antiquing, and creating handmade toys and activities for her son, believing those meaningful moments help foster strong family bonds and lasting memories.Returning to work after maternity leave, Ana says, was one of the most difficult periods of her life. Balancing professional ambition with the emotional realities of motherhood challenged her deeply, but with the support of her family, she returned stronger, more focused, and more determined than ever.As she continues helping lead and expand Wholesale Recruiting Solutions, Ana remains committed to building not only a successful business but also an example for her son, rooted in courage, perseverance, confidence, and purpose. Recognized for her leadership and growing influence, Ana Thompson was selected for the Influential Women 100 list in 2026, reflecting her dedication to mentorship, advocacy, operational excellence, and meaningful impact within both business and community.Learn More about Ana Thompson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ana-thompson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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