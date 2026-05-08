Predata.ai announces Friendship Event Kit for gatherings/events up to 100 people
"Social connection is critical to everyone around the world," said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Perdata.ai. "We’ve put together an easy to use, no cost way for individuals and organizations to connect people face to face based on their common interests while also enabling a privacy option."
“In a world where digital noise is everywhere, the most meaningful human connections still happen face to face.” said Johan Wikman, CTO at Perdata.ai. “With the Friendship Event Kit, we’re using technology to ease warm introductions. That’s where the real impact and scalability can help drive connections.”
Friendship Events can be held at community spaces like libraries, outdoors in parks, in restaurants/bars, businesses, in private homes or anywhere else where people gather and interact.
The underlying Conexus platform that enables matching in the Friendship Event Kit is designed to give organizations the ability to connect participants in communities and at events based on shared interests, experiences and travel profiles. Anonymity is preserved until a face-to-face meeting between participants. The platform people and organization friendly, focused, privacy protecting, non-addictive and ad free.
Organizers can download the Friendship Event Kit at friendshipevent.com which includes the ability to host events using Conexus for up to 100 people at no cost. Research indicates friends are one of the keys to longevity and long term happiness.
About Perdata.ai
Perdata.ai is a for profit technology company that leverages Artificial Intelligence to facilitate human to human connections and foster meaningful relationships between people at events and gatherings in a human to human context. With a focus on community building and enabling friendships, the company aims to make a positive impact on people's lives. The founders recently published “Dying for Friendship and Community: Two old friends attack loneliness” Amazon book link: https://a.co/d/0chWuarC
Contact:
Pete O’Dell, pete@perdata.ai, 202 460 9207
Peter ODell
Perdata Inc
+1 202-460-9207
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Dying for Friendship and Community Interview
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