Predata.ai announces Friendship Event Kit for gatherings/events up to 100 people

This could be you !! We're gonna need a bigger boat!

Connection to more friends and community efforts will have a positive impact on your personal life, your community and the world” — Peter O'Dell

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perdata.ai, the creator of the Conexus (getconexus.com) private social connection platform has created a Friendship Event Kit, allowing anyone to host a friendship gathering of up to 100 participants without cost. The full kit, which includes a guide, video, invites, PowerPoint and other resources can be found at friendshipevent.com"Social connection is critical to everyone around the world," said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Perdata.ai. "We’ve put together an easy to use, no cost way for individuals and organizations to connect people face to face based on their common interests while also enabling a privacy option."“In a world where digital noise is everywhere, the most meaningful human connections still happen face to face.” said Johan Wikman, CTO at Perdata.ai. “With the Friendship Event Kit, we’re using technology to ease warm introductions. That’s where the real impact and scalability can help drive connections.”Friendship Events can be held at community spaces like libraries, outdoors in parks, in restaurants/bars, businesses, in private homes or anywhere else where people gather and interact.The underlying Conexus platform that enables matching in the Friendship Event Kit is designed to give organizations the ability to connect participants in communities and at events based on shared interests, experiences and travel profiles. Anonymity is preserved until a face-to-face meeting between participants. The platform people and organization friendly, focused, privacy protecting, non-addictive and ad free.Organizers can download the Friendship Event Kit at friendshipevent.com which includes the ability to host events using Conexus for up to 100 people at no cost. Research indicates friends are one of the keys to longevity and long term happiness.About Perdata.aiPerdata.ai is a for profit technology company that leverages Artificial Intelligence to facilitate human to human connections and foster meaningful relationships between people at events and gatherings in a human to human context. With a focus on community building and enabling friendships, the company aims to make a positive impact on people's lives. The founders recently published “Dying for Friendship and Community: Two old friends attack loneliness ” Amazon book link: https://a.co/d/0chWuarC Contact:Pete O’Dell, pete@perdata.ai, 202 460 9207

Dying for Friendship and Community Interview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.